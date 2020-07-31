'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare' and 'Warzone' Trailer Teases New Operators and Release Date

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and its wildly popular Warzone battle royale game mode are getting hardened new operators in Season 5. The teaser trailer above alludes to the origins of Shadow Company, a three-man team that was initially formed under the Armistice military alliance to fight against an ultra-nationalist-backed Al-Qatala terrorist organization.

An official Activision blog post describes Shadow Company's role after the crumbling of Armistice.

An elite PMC, Shadow Company operates outside the boundaries of the original Armistice. Forged from the fires of in-fighting between the Coalition and the Allegiance, Shadow Company has a framework and agenda all of their own.



Ostensibly Allegiance Operators who have grown impatient with Coalition progress under the command of Captain Price, Shadow Company is a splinter group formed without compromise, ready to take the war directly to Mr. Z and into Verdansk and deal with terrorist threats directly.



Highly skilled with a diverse range of expertise the Shadow Company consists of Rozlin “Roze” Helms (formerly Jackals), Velikan, and Marcus “Lerch” Ortega, the Company’s leader.

While new gameplay details haven't been revealed, Hypebeast notes that the Call of Duty Twitter account hinted that the long-sealed Stadium location may finally open, allowing players to loot, battle and post-up inside. Others have speculated that the the entire Verdansk map may transform into a nuclear wasteland.

All will be revealed when Season 5 arrives on August 5 for Modern Warfare and Warzone.