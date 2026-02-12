Cardi B Just Copped A $500,000 Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Watch From Benny The Jeweler
The “Am I the Drama” hitmaker acquired “a little gift for me from me” ahead of her first-ever headlining arena tour.
Cardi B was born to flex with diamonds on her neck…and $500K watches on her wrist. The Grammy-winning “Errtime” rapper just took delivery of an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak that’s truly extraordinary—even when compared to other variants of the extremely sought-after model.
It’s the type of ultra-limited timepiece that can’t be acquired through bundles of cash alone—you need either a well-established standing as an AP customer, or, in Cardi B’s case, a hookup in the form of Benny the Jeweler. The Manhattan-based dealer of iced-out accessories is a go-to for clients of superstar status like Floyd Mayweather, Ice Spice, and even Cardi B’s longtime hip-hop rival, Nicki Minaj.
“A little gift for me from me to set myself up the proper way for a tour,” the Am I the Drama artist said in an Instagram video shared by Benny the Jeweler—she recently embarked on her first-ever headlining arena tour.
While Cardi B copped a pink Richard Mille RM 07-01 from Benny the Jeweler earlier this year, she probably paid even more for the AP: a Royal Oak Frosted Gold Double Balance Wheel Openworked, estimated to retail for a half-million or more on the aftermarket.
Even a quartz-powered Royal Oak starts at around $20,000, but this one boasts a trio of highly exclusive elements. The “Frosted Gold” finish is applied via a version of the Florentine Technique, which employs a diamond-tipped tool to indent the gold surface case, imbuing it with a diamond-like shimmer. It features not one but two balance wheels mounted on the same axis, which improve accuracy, and it’s Openworked, meaning that AP designed the movement specifically to be visible. Not to mention, its bezel is covered in baguette-cut rainbow gemstones. Take a closer look at a version in yellow gold below:
If you’ve got good tickets, perhaps you’ll catch a glimpse of the $500,000 AP Royal Oak on Cardi B’s wrist at one of her upcoming shows:
Cardi B: The Little Miss Drama Tour With Special Guests GloRilla and Sexyy Red
- February 13: Las Vegas, Nevada — T-Mobile Arena
- February 15: Los Angeles, California — Kia Forum
- February 16: Los Angeles, California — Kia Forum
- February 19: Portland, Oregon — Moda Center
- February 21: Vancouver, British Columbia (Canada) — Rogers Arena
- February 22: Seattle, Washington — Climate Pledge Arena
- February 25: Sacramento, California — Golden 1 Center
- February 27: San Francisco, California — Chase Center
- March 01: Phoenix, Arizona — Mortgage Matchup Center
- March 04: Houston, Texas — Toyota Center
- March 06: Austin, Texas — Moody Center
- March 07: Dallas, Texas — American Airlines Center
- March 09: Denver, Colorado — Ball Arena
- March 12: Minneapolis, Minnesota — Target Center
- March 14: Indianapolis, Indiana — Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- March 15: Detroit, Michigan — Little Caesars Arena
- March 17: Kansas City, Missouri — T-Mobile Center
- March 19: Cincinnati, Ohio — Heritage Bank Center
- March 21: Chicago, Illinois — United Center
- March 25: New York, New York — Madison Square Garden
- March 26: New York, New York — Madison Square Garden
- March 28: Newark, New Jersey — Prudential Center
- March 30: Toronto, Ontario (Canada) — Scotiabank Arena
- March 31: Hamilton, Ontario (Canada) — TD Coliseum
- April 02: Boston, Massachusetts — TD Garden
- April 03: Hartford, Connecticut — PeoplesBank Arena
- April 04: Baltimore, Maryland — CFG Bank Arena
- April 07: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania — Xfinity Mobile Arena
- April 08: Washington, District of Columbia — Capital One Arena
- April 11: Raleigh, North Carolina — Lenovo Center
- April 12: Charlotte, North Carolina — Spectrum Center
- April 14: Sunrise, Florida — Amerant Bank Arena
- April 17: Atlanta, Georgia — State Farm Arena
- April 18: Atlanta, Georgia — State Farm Arena
- April 24–26: Nairobi, Kenya — Afro Topia Music Festival