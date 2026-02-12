Cardi B Just Copped A $500,000 Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Watch From Benny The Jeweler

The “Am I the Drama” hitmaker acquired “a little gift for me from me” ahead of her first-ever headlining arena tour.

(Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

(Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Cardi B was born to flex with diamonds on her neck…and $500K watches on her wrist. The Grammy-winning “Errtime” rapper just took delivery of an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak that’s truly extraordinary—even when compared to other variants of the extremely sought-after model.

It’s the type of ultra-limited timepiece that can’t be acquired through bundles of cash alone—you need either a well-established standing as an AP customer, or, in Cardi B’s case, a hookup in the form of Benny the Jeweler. The Manhattan-based dealer of iced-out accessories is a go-to for clients of superstar status like Floyd Mayweather, Ice Spice, and even Cardi B’s longtime hip-hop rival, Nicki Minaj.

“A little gift for me from me to set myself up the proper way for a tour,” the Am I the Drama artist said in an Instagram video shared by Benny the Jeweler—she recently embarked on her first-ever headlining arena tour.

While Cardi B copped a pink Richard Mille RM 07-01 from Benny the Jeweler earlier this year, she probably paid even more for the AP: a Royal Oak Frosted Gold Double Balance Wheel Openworked, estimated to retail for a half-million or more on the aftermarket.

Even a quartz-powered Royal Oak starts at around $20,000, but this one boasts a trio of highly exclusive elements. The “Frosted Gold” finish is applied via a version of the Florentine Technique, which employs a diamond-tipped tool to indent the gold surface case, imbuing it with a diamond-like shimmer. It features not one but two balance wheels mounted on the same axis, which improve accuracy, and it’s Openworked, meaning that AP designed the movement specifically to be visible. Not to mention, its bezel is covered in baguette-cut rainbow gemstones. Take a closer look at a version in yellow gold below:

If you’ve got good tickets, perhaps you’ll catch a glimpse of the $500,000 AP Royal Oak on Cardi B’s wrist at one of her upcoming shows:

Cardi B: The Little Miss Drama Tour With Special Guests GloRilla and Sexyy Red