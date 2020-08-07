Watch Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's Wild 'WAP' Music Video Featuring Kylie Jenner

It seems that Cardi B has an instant hit on her hands in "WAP" featuring Megan Thee Stallion. The sexually-charged single, which samples the title track from DJ Frank Ski's 1993 club classic Whores in This House, just dropped along with a music video that has already shot to No. 1 on YouTube's "Trending" list.

YouTube/Cardi B

There are scenes aplenty featuring the alluring emcees twerking in a lavish mansion, as well as cameos from celebrity beauties including Kylie Jenner, Normani, Rosalia and others.

"I just want to let y'all know, I wanna give you a heads up, with the music video, it's going to be the censored version of the song, because the song is so nasty that YouTube was like, 'Hold on, wait a minute, song might be too goddamn nasty," Cardi teased in a video shared to Instagram hours before the launch.

"So make sure you get the real shit on all streaming platforms." Indeed, even the lyrics referenced by the naughty acronym "WAP" have been changed to the cleaner "Wet and Gushy."



Entertainment Tonight reports that Cardi discusses the celeb-studded music video on the latest installment of Apple Music's New Music Daily, which premieres at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET.

"I wanted a lot of different females, not just female rappers. ... Y'all going to see it on the music video as well, from models to influencers and everything. And I really wanted the video to be very sexy, very clean, very nice, very cut," Cardi says.

"I'm like, 'These are the girls that I personally like. That I like they music. That I really feel they are going to go mainstream, to me,'" she says, adding praise for fellow artists Rubi Rose, Sukihana and Mulatto.