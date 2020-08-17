Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's 'WAP' Debuts at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 and Sets Streaming Record

The raunchy rap track made history by racking up the most streams of any song EVER in its first week of release.

YouTube/Cardi B

Cardi B's "WAP" featuring Megan Thee Stallion has debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and set the record for the most U.S. streams in the first week of release.

The raunchy rap hit was played more than 93 million times in the week ending August 13, according to U.S. streaming, radio airplay and sales data gathered by Nielsen Music and tracked by Billboard. It was also downloaded 125,000 times to top the Digital Song Sales chart and go RIAA gold.

"We drinking EARLY," Cardi B tweeted, presumably in response to the news. "Soon as I get glammed we going live!"

Cardi B has now extended her lead as the female rapper with the most number one tracks, The other three bangers being "Bodak Yellow (Money Moves," "I Like It" with Bad Bunny & J Balvin, and her Maroon 5 collab "Girls Like You." This is Megan Thee Stallion's second No. 1 after "Savage" featuring Beyonce.

The phenomenal performance of "WAP" cements its status as a certified end-of-summer banger, despite the criticism it has garnered from conservative pundits for its decidedly explicit lyrics.

"I can’t believe conservatives soo mad about WAP," Cardi B wrote in reaction to conservative commentator Ben Shapiro's awkward, meme-inspiring live reading of the lyrics.

The accompanying video, which features cameos from Kylie Jenner, Normani, and Rosalia, has over 100 million views on YouTube. Feel free to watch it above.