Carmen Electra Joins OnlyFans To ‘Be In Control’ Of Her Image

The former “Baywatch” bombshell, 50, said she’ll be “a little more intimate” with paying fans, who can expect to see “more sexy, classy pictures and videos.”

(Getty Images)

Carmen Electra is set to electrify OnlyFans by joining the steamy subscription service.

The former Baywatch beauty and old-school Maxim cover star told People it was a “no brainer” for her to join the subscription service that’s known for its racy content.

(Photo: Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Tubi)

Electra’s online persona will allow the era-spanning bombshell to be “a little bit more intimate” with fans, and she told the magazine that interested paying customers can also expect to see “more sexy, classy pictures and videos.”

Other Electra content will include beauty tutorials, lifestyle vacation content as well as swimwear and lingerie photos.

“People are going to do what they want to do anyway with your photos, you might as well be in control of them and follow what you feel like doing inside,” the model and actress said.

“It does feel really good to stand up for yourself,” she added of illicit use of her image and likeness without her consent, which resulted in her suing several strip clubs over the years.

“I think what we’re going through now is people are finally standing up for themselves and who they are… It’s not always easy to do, but I do respect people that can stand up for who they are and be honest about it.”

OnlyFans began as a platform for celebrities and pro athletes to produce videos and photos to share with subscribing fans. But the popular service is perhaps best known for its sexually explicit content, and that models and creators can earn big bucks on the platform.

Electra’s OnlyFans account debuted Wednesday, kicking off with images from her recent 50th birthday trip to Palm Springs.

“I pay for the house and then we just have the best time barbecuing and swimming,” she said. “I love it there, so I have a home away from home.”

“It’s kind of a yearly thing because then all of my friends can come and I get a house and we just have fun. And I like to treat my friends, that’s just how I am.”