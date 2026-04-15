‘Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse’ Gets Historic With Joan of Arc & Notre Dame Gameplay In New Trailer

From Nintendo Classic to Netflix Original, Castlevania’s epic saga of Belmont vs Dracula is being prepped for a new generation.

(Konami)

Castlevania began 40 years ago as an 8-bit adventure on NES and has grown into one of Konami’s most prestigious properties, spawning countless sequels across console generations and a highly regarded Netflix show beloved by fans. Now, to celebrate that 40th anniversary, the Belmonts are returning for a new adventure, Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse, that pays homage to its origins while bringing the game firmly into the future for new and old fans alike.

According to the brand new trailer and a new gameplay video just released by Konami, Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse is made for modern consoles but is set to deliver a 2D action-adventure that’s fundamentally inspired by the original game. Set in France in 1499, this all-new story emphasizes the Belmont clan and their struggle against Dracula and his monstrous minions while also roping historical figures like Joan of Arc into the melee.

Set to launch later this year and already looking fantastic, with outstanding graphics, impressive backdrops like Notre Dame and some of the most fluid and deadly gameplay the series has ever seen, Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse is ready to give 2026 a healthy serving of bloodsucking action and stakes to the heart that only the 15th century can provide.