Celebrate Bob Marley's 75th Birthday With Rare Photos of the Reggae Legend

Reggae icon Bob Marley died in 1981 at 36, leaving behind a huge musical and socio-cultural legacy and eleven children, including son Ziggy, who followed in his father's footsteps and became a star in his own right. With the publication of Bob Marley: Portrait of the Legend, the younger Marley presents a curated collection of 150 photos of his iconic father drawn exclusively from the family's archives—check out eight selections above.

Bob Marley would have turned 75 in 2020. This new photo book celebrates that milestone and Marley's life and music. Publisher Rizzoli International accurately describes him as "one of the greatest musical and socio-political icons of twentieth-century pop culture," and states that the book—the first authorized by the Bob Marley Foundation—has been "designed as a monument to Marley’s influence, mixing the iconic and the intimate, bringing together striking images of his on-stage performances, along with glimpses into his creative process in and out of the studio, and family life in Jamaica."

In a statement, Ziggy Marley said, "I am blessed to present to you this very special collection of photographs from our archives. There is a cliché term, 'a picture is worth a thousand words.' From my experience of looking through hundreds and hundreds of photos for this book, I will say, yes, it is true."

The images were culled from the last 10 years of Bob Marley's life. They are complemented by portions of previously unpublished interviews as well as, according to the publisher, "prophetic quotes."

It doesn't seem like hyperbole to say that Bob Marley: Portrait of the Legend is the definitive portrait of the man who became the legend we know of today, made by those who knew him best.

Bob Marley: Portrait of the Legend is available to order beginning October 13, 2020 for $55.