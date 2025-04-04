Celebrate The Women Of ‘The White Lotus’ Season 3

These Season 3 starlets are making HBO’s series a must-watch.

Aimee Lou Wood (Fabio Lovino/HBO)

The White Lotus isn’t just a certified HBO hit that’s famed for its five-star hotel setting and buzzy plot twists—the Mike White-run series has also starred plenty of memorable actresses. From Sydney Sweeney and Alexandra Daddario to Aubrey Plaza and the scene-stealing Jennifer Coolidge, it’s the show’s women who are riveting viewers the most. Ahead of Sunday’s season three finale, celebrate these The White Lotus actresses who are making the latest season must-see TV.

(HBO)

British actress Aimee Lou Wood first broke out as a star of Netflix’s Sex Education and the film Living, a modern adaptation of Akira Kurosawa’s Ikiru. Wood’s free-spirited Chelsea arrives at the White Lotus on the arm of Walton Goggins’ grizzled Rick, who, she jokingly tells him, often gets mistaken for her father. Though originally written for an American, Wood told Radio Times that the showrunners preferred her English accent. “My character was meant to be American and then I did a self-tape, one in an American accent and one in my own,” she said. “They were like, ‘Yeah, we want your own voice,’ so my character is going to be from Manchester.”

(HBO)

Alabama-born Sarah Catherine Hook appeared in 2021’sThe Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It before scoring notable series roles on Netflix’s First Kill and Amazon Prime Video’s Cruel Intentions revival last year. She plays Piper, the Ratliff’s middle child who rebels against her Southern family with her interest in Buddhism, leading her to explore the idea of spending a year living at a nearby Buddhist temple. “With Piper, I kind of put her in the category of these young kids who go off to liberal arts schools where they learn a whole new world,” Hook recently told The Playlist. “I think… she fits in the category of, I love my family, but I’m a little embarrassed by them, and I’m trying to control their behaviors, like micromanaging everyone, like, ‘Please don’t embarrass me at the temple.'”

(HBO)

The White Lotus may be Lalisa Manobal’s first acting role, but she’s no stranger to enthralling global audiences, having been a member of South Korean K-Pop supergroup Blackpink since their 2016 debut album. She plays Mook, a beguiling staff member who works at the luxury Thai resort. “It’s pretty new to me, but I think it’s similar to shooting music videos,” she told Rolling Stone. “I’m excited for my fans to see it. I feel like people are going to fall in love with Thailand even more.”

(HBO)

Leslie Bibb may be best known for her turn in the classic 2006 NASCAR comedy Talladega Nights, but she’s a veteran actress who also starred in Popular, ER , the first two Iron Man films and Juror #2. Bibb’s Kate tests the limits of her troubled girl’s trip with Carrie Coon’s Laurie and Michele Monaghan’s Jaclyn. “Friendships are complicated, and this journey explores whether these women can rediscover and accept each other,” she recently told Gotham. “The story is about friendship. It’s about spirituality. It’s about what you believe. It’s about intimacy—and also being okay with who you are,” she added. “Art and life started to mirror each other. You’re in a foreign country, so far removed from the world, and it makes the work better. The edges between Leslie Bibb and Kate, my character, became so blurred.”

(HBO)

Actress and director Charlotte Le Bon, who plays French Canadian ex-pat Chloe, has been dating her sinister-seeming older boyfriend Greg for over a year (but she still knows him as “Gary”). Le Bon has appeared on the talk show Le Grand Journal, in the films Yves Saint Laurent and The Hundred-Foot Journey, and made her directorial debut with 2022’s Falcon Lake. “Chloe has figured it out,” Le Bon told Vulture of her character. “She’s with someone older and that gives her a lot of freedom, especially because of the money he has. It’s kind of an agreement she has with Greg. She doesn’t want to be bothered with the heaviness of life.”