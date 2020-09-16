Watch 'Certified Young Person' Paul Rudd's PSA Asking Millennials to Wear Masks

Affable actor and possible immortal vampire Paul Rudd can show up just about anywhere and has for decades. That's the vampire-related part: Rudd's inability to age is both confounding to people in his age group—he's firmly in Generation X at 51—and objectively amazing.

Rudd is aware of his rep and put it to good use in a viral PSA (watch above) he made imploring Millennials to wear masks in order to prevent spreading coronavirus.

"I was talking on the iPhone with my homie Governor Cuomo," says "Certified Young Person" Rudd in the video, "and he’s just going off about how us millennials need to wear masks."

"Because, get this," Rudd continues, "apparently a lot of COVID is transmitted by us millennials."

In the video, Rudd wears a flat-brimmed ball cap, yellow Tyler the Creator hoodie and carries a skateboard. He nicknames Governor Andrew Cuomo "Cuoms" and says, "he’s like ‘Paul you gotta help, what are you, like 26?’ and I didn’t correct him."

GIF from "30 Rock"

Rudd goes on to toss off a lot of Millennial to Gen Z slang like "yeet" (to throw something at high speed or to express surprise and delight) and says masks are "totally beast."

It's all reminiscent of a beloved Steve Buscemi-starring meme from NBC comedy series 30 Rock in which the actor—very clearly in his 50s—greets a hall full of teens with "How do you do, fellow kids?"

The intent behind Rudd's PSA was serious, of course, as he calls on New York young people to help “Stop the pandemic” and "Save grandma."

Though early reports indicated young people were less likely to suffer from the worst effects of the coronavirus, what was lost was how they could still act as vectors for the bug, eventually giving it to someone who could very well succumb to the many ways it is known to attack the body.

Paul Rudd's video is for a good cause, then, so think of the kids. Like Paul Rudd. Who apparently won't look 51 till he's 102, at this rate.