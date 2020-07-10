The Chainsmokers to Headline Drive-In Fundraiser Concert

The Chainsmokers Danilo Lewis

The Chainsmokers are the latest musical artist to perform a socially-distanced "drive-in concert" during the coronavirus pandemic. The hugely popular EDM duo behind such lovelorn bangers as "Closer" and "Something Just Like This" will headline the "Safe & Sound" concert in New York's Hamptons on July 25.

In The Know Experiences, a luxury travel and lifestyle events agency, is joining forces with JAJA Tequila and Invisible Noise Productions to transform 100-plus acres of lush greenery into an outdoor concert venue for parked cars in the swanky hamlet of Water Mill, New York.

In addition to a headlining set by The Chainsmokers, Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon--who moonlights as DJ D-Sol--will deejay, and singer/songwriter Matt White also performs. As for what the drive-in concert might actually look like, watch the nifty simulation video below.

Ticketed guests can indulge in free-flowing food and drinks from Heineken, JAJA Tequila, BrightFox hydration beverages, burgers by Schweid & Sons, and bagels and bites from The Original Goldberg’s Famous Bagels. Plus, guests can sample luxury CBD products from New York-based botanicals company oHHo.

Profits from the drive-in concert go directly to several local charities, including No Kid Hungry, Children’s Medical Fund of NY and Southampton Fresh Air Home.

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon, aka DJ D-Sol Courtesy

Seth Kaplan, co-founder of In The Know Experiences, says Safe & Sound aims to deliver sorely-missed live music safely to concertgoers during the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

“In this time of crisis that has taken a major toll on many families and individuals across the globe, we wanted to bring a new live event concept to life by giving communities a sense of celebration and closeness that they’ve been missing, in a safe and enjoyable way,” Kaplan said, adding that similar events are being planned for other markets across the U.S.

“We came up with the 'Safe & Sound' fundraiser to be an intimate platform for artists to connect with fans in unique ways through sounds in a controlled and safe environment. Concertgoers will have the chance to experience a comfortable evening outdoors alongside their cars with live music, games, custom coolers and more, as we adjust to this next wave of live events.”

Tickets for Safe & Sound Hamptons: Chainsmokers are available to purchase right here beginning Friday, July 10 at 10 a.m. EST.

For a full list of drive-in concerts happening around the U.S. due to social distancing, check out Billboard's round-up here.