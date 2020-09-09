Timothée Chalamet Goes To War In First Official Trailer For 'Dune'

David Lynch made the first movie version of Frank Herbert's epic sci-fi novel Dune, and it just wasn't a great fit. The 1984 movie starring Kyle MacLachlan has a cult following but it was a flop. Apparently Blade Runner 2049 director Denis Villeneuve wasn't bothered by this. He's made a new version starring Timothée Chalamet and you can watch the first official trailer above.

Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides Warner Bros. Pictures (Video Still)

Here's the synopsis from Warner Bros:

A mythic and emotionally charged hero’s journey, Dune tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence—a commodity capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential—only those who can conquer their fear will survive.

Not every trailer for an epic can give the sense of sweep viewers might find once they see the movie, but this one does a good job, as we get a sense of just how serious everything is. If anything, it brings to mind Game of Thrones—especially since Jason Momoa co-stars and gets the best line of this three-minute video: "Let's fight like demons."

The film stars Chalamet as Paul Atreides. Other big names in the cast include Momoa, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Zendaya and Oscar winner Javier Bardem.

Dune premieres December 18, 2020.