Charli XCX Is Still Riding High With ‘Brat Summer’

The viral pop star (and former Maxim cover model) is having her best summer ever.

(Agent Provocateur)

There are decades where nothing happens, there are weeks where decades happen, and then, there’s the intersection of politics, an election year and pop star Charli XCX.

The former Maxim cover model declared newly-minted Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris to be “brat” in a viral post on X, and is now teasing more new music during “Brat Summer.”

The sultry singer, who memorably modeled a rodeo-themed campaign for high-end lingerie line Agent Provocateur, has since seen her buzzy “Brat” designation dissected everywhere from TikTok to cable news political shows.

Brat Summer, in case you haven’t been paying attention, has been loosely defined by partying, independence and the lime green color and Arial font that graces the cover of Charli XCX’s album Brat, released in June to critical acclaim. The singer’s recent appearance at a Brooklyn album launch concert quickly went viral in its own way, capturing the attention of a Gen Z and Millennial-heavy crowd for its freewheeling independence and carefree vibe.

In a possible hint at new music, the “360” hitmaker captioned an Instagram post “oh ? see u next week :)” — in response to claims by music outlet Pitchfork that “Brat Summer Is Dead.”

Consequence of Sound noted of Brat’s iconography, “with its distinct chartreuse palette and frank typography, its aesthetic influence quickly grew beyond Charli’s listenership, and ultimately stepped right into the national spotlight.” Pitchfork noted the possibilities of Brat Summer “were manifold, from annoying your boyfriend on vacation to making chilled zucchini soup to waving to the “original 365 party girl,” the Statue of Liberty.”

(Maxim)

Adding fuel to the viral fire, Pitchfork also declared that the trend “captured the hearts of not just Charli XCX fans (known as “Angels”) but a broad coalition of followers old and new,” including “Millennials clinging to false memories of early-noughties dirtbag dance music and “zoomers, who lost many of their precious hedonistic years to the pandemic lockdown.”

Rising pop singer Chappell Roan also got in on the fun, trumpeting “Brat” by sharing a photo holding the new Charli XCX album. After the past week, it’s clear that as long as Charli XCX declares the summer of “Brat” in play, be it teasing new music or taking over the online political conversation, consider this trend far from over.