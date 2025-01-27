Charli XCX Joins Forces With A24 For Upcoming Movie ‘The Moment’

The “Brat” pop superstar—and former Maxim cover stunner—is starring in a slew of film projects in 2025.

(Maxim)

Charli XCX is teaming up with buzzy movie studio A24 to produce and star in a film called The Moment, based on her own original idea. The Brat pop phenom and former Maxim cover star will produce the flick as the first project under her new production company, Studio365, with plot details yet to be disclosed, reports Variety.

The Moment is the feature directorial debut of Scottish photographer and filmmaker Aidan Zamiri, who wrote the screenplay with Bertie Brandes. Charli’s longtime collaborator A. G. Cook, a producer who worked with her on 2024’s Brat, will compose the musical score.

Charli also recently modeled for Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS line (SKIMS)

It’s just the latest in a series of planned movie projects for Charli, reports Variety.

She stars in Daniel Goldhaber’s Faces of Death remake, Romain Gavras’ adventure comedy Sacrifice and Pete Ohs’ Erupcja. She’s in Julia Jackman’s 100 Nights of Hero alongside Nicholas Galitzine, Emma Corin and Maika Monroe, and she has a guest role in Benito Skinner’s comedy series Overcompensating. She’ll also be seen in Gregg Araki’s I Want Your Sex opposite Olivia Wilde, Mason Gooding and Cooper Hoffman, and Cathy Yan’s The Gallerist led by Jenna Ortega, Natalie Portman and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

The British pop singer is popping up on the small screen too, appearing with Martha Stewart in an Uber Eats Super Bowl ad that’s set to air when the Chiefs play the Eagles on Sunday, February 9. Watch the ad’s teaser video above.