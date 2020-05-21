Charlize Theron Leads a Team of Deadly Mercenaries in 'The Old Guard' Netflix Trailer

"Let's just say we're very hard to kill."

Charlize Theron comes out guns blazing in the new trailer for The Old Guard, a new Netflix action movie based on a cult graphic novel.

The flick is the first high-profile actioner from the streaming giant since Netflix had its biggest premiere ever with the quarantine drop of Extraction starring The Avengers tough guy Chris Hemsworth.

Here's a look at the film's official synopsis:

Forever is harder than it looks. Led by a warrior named Andy (Charlize Theron), a covert group of tight-knit mercenaries with a mysterious inability to die have fought to protect the mortal world for centuries. But when the team is recruited to take on an emergency mission and their extraordinary abilities are suddenly exposed, it’s up to Andy and Nile (Kiki Layne), the newest soldier to join their ranks, to help the group eliminate the threat of those who seek to replicate and monetize their power by any means necessary. Based on the acclaimed graphic novel by Greg Rucka and directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood (LOVE & BASKETBALL, BEYOND THE LIGHTS), THE OLD GUARD is a gritty, grounded, action-packed story that shows living forever is harder than it looks.

The Old Guard starts streaming on Netflix July 10.