Charlize Theron Responds to Lesbian 'Die Hard' Idea: 'Where Do I Sign?'

Charlize Theron in "The Old Guard" Netflix

Can you imagine Joanna McClane, a lesbian reimagining of Bruce Willis's protagonist in Die Hard? Charlize Theron apparently can, as the Oscar-winning actress expressed interest in starring in another sequel to the 1988 action thriller and possible Christmas movie.

Uproxx notes that Theron has played diverse roles recently, from a bisexual MI6 agent in 2017's Atomic Blonde to a warrior mercenary whose relationship with an immortal female ally imply that they are more than friends in 2020's The Old Guard. So when a fan suggested the notion of a lesbian-led Die Hard, Theron was all for it.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

"Where do I sign?" Theron wrote in response to the tweet, "Lesbian Christmas rom coms are all well and good but what I REALLY want is a Die Hard where Charlize Theron goes on a rampage to save her wife."

If Theron is serious, she could be instrumental in making it happen. In fact, the same-sex subplot of Atomic Blonde was something that she was personally involved in creating as an executive producer.

“I think the only one [bisexual role] that I really kind of fought for that wasn’t originally in the story was Atomic Blonde," Theron said in a 2019 interview with Pride Source. "I mean, she was never kind of bisexual or anything like that and that to me was just like, why not? I mean, come on.”