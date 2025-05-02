Chloe Fineman Is An Exotic Dancer Offering Awkward Sex Advice In Trailer For Hulu Comedy ‘Summer of 69’

The “Saturday Night Live” cast member stars in a raunchy Hulu comedy.

Chloe Fineman (Disney/Brett Roedel)



Get ready for some hilariously awkward sex advice, courtesy of Chloe Fineman. The Saturday Night Live star is seen attempting to guide a sexually inexperienced high school senior in the newly released trailer for Hulu’s upcoming comedy movie, Summer of 69.

The film, co-written and directed by Jillian Bell, centers on Abby (played by Sam Morelos), a socially inept high school senior desperate to learn the ways of seduction before graduation to win over her crush. The trailer reveals Abby’s journey takes an unexpected turn when she encounters a seasoned exotic dancer, portrayed by Fineman, who becomes her unlikely “sexual fairy godmother” in a strip club.

(Disney/Brett Roedel)



A scene from the trailer shows Morelos’ character declaring, “I am a sex machine,” prompting Fineman’s enthusiastic response, “Yes, bitch! There she is.” Summer of 69—which clearly references the 1980s Bryan Adams hit of the same name—marks Bell’s feature directorial debut, working from a script she co-wrote with Liz Nico and Jules Byrne. The ensemble cast also includes Charlie Day, Matt Cornett, Natalie Morales, Nicole Byer, Liza Koshy, Alex Moffat and Paula Pell.

(Disney/Brett Roedel) Charlie Day

Bell, known for her comedic roles in films like Kinda Pregnant, Candy Cane Lane, and 22 Jump Street, also serves as a producer on the project alongside Jeremy Garelick, Will Phelps, Molle DeBartolo, Breanna Bell-Singer, Matt Skiena, Adam Goodman, and Lucas Carter. S.N.L. star Fineman has also appeared in features such as Megalopolis and Babylon, and lent her voice to the upcoming Despicable Me 4. This summer will also see her in Disney’s sequel, Freakier Friday, alongside former Maxim cover star Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis.

Summer of 69 premiered last month at the South by Southwest Film and TV Festival, generating buzz for its raunchy comedic premise. The film is set to begin streaming on Hulu on May 9—watch the trailer below.