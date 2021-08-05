Chris Cornell's Final Photo Shoot Is Being Auctioned as NFT for Charity

"The Last Session" shows the late rocker’s "ethereal essence and wide-ranging breadth of emotions," according to photographer Randall Slavin.

Courtesy of Cryptograph

Chris Cornell's final photo shoot will be immortalized as a non-fungible token (NFT) that's being auctioned for a good cause.

Dubbed The Last Session, the never-before-seen footage and monochromatic imagery were captured by award-winning photographer Randall Slavin in 2017 before the grunge pioneer's untimely death in May of that year. Watch the NFT's trailer, set to Cornell's "Before We Disappear," below:

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

After being shelved for years, Slavin has decided to sell the collection with authorization from Cornell's wife, Vicky Cornell, on celebrity NFT platform Cryptograph.

A percentage of proceeds from the sale will benefit Phoenix House California, a drug and alcohol abuse recovery center that the beloved Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman ardently supported.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Courtesy of Cryptograph

The capsule is broken up into two parts— a digital photograph titled "Until We Disappear, and a flipbook-like clip titled "White Roses for My Soul to Keep."

Here's how they're described by the artist:

Until We Disappear

Courtesy of Cryptograph

The starkness of this NFT-digitized photograph exquisitely captures Chris’s raw emotions. His penetrating gaze and piercing eyes elicit the alluring austerity of his deep soul. The image is further enhanced by the augmented cloud formations, conjuring up a vantage of an otherworldly dimension. The subtle adroitness of the effect affords the portrait a certain gravitas — one which he richly deserved.

White Roses for My Soul to Keep

Courtesy of Cryptograph

By harnessing the fluidity of flip book form, these digitally-transformed NFTs seamlessly depict Cornell’s ethereal essence and wide-ranging breadth of emotions, all of which evoke a surreal, lifelike experience.



The NFT features every single frame taken during the daylong shoot which combine to create a singular, one-of-a-kind work that celebrates the searing and soaring persona of the once-in-a-generation voice. Just as Cornell’s legacy has been crystallized, this Cryptograph, too, is aimed to attain a certain rarefied air and forever live on.

Bidding for The Last Session is open now on Cryptograph.