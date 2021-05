Watch Chris Pratt Fight For the Future in Amazon's 'The Tomorrow War' Trailer

Amazon Prime Video is betting that the Chris Pratt-led action flick The Tomorrow War could be a bonafide summer blockbuster for the streamer, and just unveiled a "official trailer" that expands upon Amazon's previously-released teaser clip.

Amazon

Out July 2, the PG-13 movie sounds like something Pratt's father-in-law Arnold Schwarzenegger might have starred in during his action hero reign, judging by Amazon's official plot synopsis:

In The Tomorrow War, the world is stunned when a group of time travelers arrive from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Thirty years in the future mankind is losing a global war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt). Determined to save the world for his young daughter, Dan teams up with a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and his estranged father (J.K. Simmons) in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet.

Watch the latest trailer for The Tomorrow War above.