‘Cigars: A Biography’ Is The Ultimate Book For Stogie Connoisseurs

The tome takes readers from the fertile tobacco fields and bustling cigar factories of Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Nicaragua, Honduras, and Mexico, to exclusive cigar lounges across America and Europe.

A comprehensive and visually stunning exploration of the world of cigars, Cigars: A Biography, invites readers on a rich journey through the 500-year history of this enduring luxury. The book is the fourth collaboration between acclaimed cigar chronicler and connoisseur Aaron Sigmond and internationally renowned photographer Ian Spanier.

More than 15 years in the making, the stogie-centric tome transcends the typical reference guide, presenting itself as a multifaceted work encompassing a travelogue, an anthology, a photographic monograph, and a historical narrative, all within a single volume. Sigmond’s narrative invites readers to delve into the intricate tapestry of cigar history, from its origins to its contemporary status as a global indulgence. Complementing this historical exploration are the exclusive photographs captured by Spanier. His lens offers an intimate perspective on the art, craft, and culture surrounding handcrafted cigars, drawn from his extensive archive and shot on location across key cigar-producing regions.

Spanier’s photography takes readers from the fertile tobacco fields and bustling cigar factories of Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Nicaragua, Honduras, and Mexico, to the refined ambiance of exclusive cigar lounges across America and Europe. Through his imagery, the book provides a visual feast that complements Sigmond’s prose. Sigmond masterfully weaves together stories behind legendary cigar brands, unveils the closely guarded secrets of master blenders, and illuminates the time-honored rituals that have elevated cigar smoking to an art form.

Cigars: A Biography—which was recently celebrated at a launch party hosted by luxury lighter brand S.T. Dupont at New York City’s House of Sound (see photos in the slideshow below)—aims to ignite or further fuel a passion for cigars, serving as an homage to tradition, a celebration of meticulous craftsmanship, and a glimpse into the future of this timeless pleasure. Sigmond and Spanier envision the book as more than just a publication—it’s an immersive experience, inviting readers to relax, light up their favorite cigar, and savor its pages.

The volume also features a foreword penned by Tom Chamberlin, an enthusiastic cigar devotee and the editor in chief of The Rake, a publication dedicated to classic men’s style and the finer aspects of living. The book’s design is the work of the award-winning creative director Liliana Guia. The first limited deluxe edition of Cigars: A Biography is restricted to just 2,500 copies worldwide. This illustrated edition is presented in a handcrafted cigar case–inspired slipcase, making it a highly desirable item for any serious cigar collector.

Cigars: A Biography is available for purchase at sigculture.com, cigar.com and select cigar merchants around the globe. Stay tuned for a more in-depth feature about the book in Maxim’s Summer 2025 issue.