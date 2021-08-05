'Cobra Kai' Season 4: Netflix Drops 'All Valley Karate Tournament' Teaser Trailer

Netflix's enduringly popular Karate Kid spin-off series Cobra Kai is returning for season four—and the streaming giant just shared a new teaser trailer that takes place more than 30 years after the hallowed events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament.

Naturally, the plotline concerns the continuation of the long-simmering conflict between Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka). Watch the 43-second teaser above, and catch up on what's coming next with Netflix's official season four synopsis here:

Season 4 finds the Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang dojos joining forces to take down Cobra Kai at the All Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament... and whoever loses must hang up their gi.



As Samantha and Miguel try to maintain the dojo alliance and Robby goes all in at Cobra Kai, the fate of the Valley has never been more precarious. What tricks does Kreese have up his sleeve?



Can Daniel and Johnny bury their decades-long hatchet to defeat Kreese? Or will Cobra Kai become the face of karate in the valley?

Which dojo will reign supreme at the All Valley tourney? Stream season 4 of Cobra Kai when new episodes hit Netflix this December.