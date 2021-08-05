'Cobra Kai' Season 4: Netflix Drops 'All Valley Karate Tournament' Teaser Trailer

"Whoever loses must hang up their gi."
Author:
Publish date:

Netflix's enduringly popular Karate Kid spin-off series Cobra Kai is returning for season four—and the streaming giant just shared a new teaser trailer that takes place more than 30 years after the hallowed events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament. 

Naturally, the plotline concerns the continuation of the long-simmering conflict between Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka). Watch the 43-second teaser above, and catch up on what's coming next with Netflix's official season four synopsis here: 

Season 4 finds the Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang dojos joining forces to take down Cobra Kai at the All Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament... and whoever loses must hang up their gi. 

As Samantha and Miguel try to maintain the dojo alliance and Robby goes all in at Cobra Kai, the fate of the Valley has never been more precarious. What tricks does Kreese have up his sleeve?

Can Daniel and Johnny bury their decades-long hatchet to defeat Kreese? Or will Cobra Kai become the face of karate in the valley?

Which dojo will reign supreme at the All Valley tourney? Stream season 4 of Cobra Kai when new episodes hit Netflix this December. 

No image description

cobra-kai-season-4-ralph-macchio-1200-630
Entertainment

'Cobra Kai' Season 4: Netflix Drops 'All Valley Karate Tournament' Teaser Trailer

Chris Cornell NFT Promo
Entertainment

Chris Cornell's Final Photo Shoot Is Being Auctioned as NFT for Charity

lotr-series-amazon-studios-pr0m0
Entertainment

'Lord of the Rings' Series: Amazon Shares Stunning First Look and Release Date

south-park-20-pic.jpg
Entertainment

'South Park' Creators Sign Blockbuster New $900 Million Deal With ViaComCBS

Ana de Armas Promo
Entertainment

Netflix's Marilyn Monroe Biopic Starring Ana de Armas Reportedly Delayed For Being 'Too Sexual'

2022 Acura NSX Type S Promo
Rides

Final Acura NSX Supercar to Be 'Best Performing' Version Yet

Myles Apparel Sutro Swim Trunks Best Swim Trunks Promo
Style

Channel James Bond With These Stylish Tailored Swim Trunks

Basil Hayden Toast Lifestyle 3 (2)
Food & Drink

Basil Hayden's 'Toast' Bourbon Is an Affordable and Delicious New Whiskey

Grant Haas Skybox Split
News

Meet Grant Haas, the Genius Investor With Big Biceps and a Bigger Heart

The Stem Cell Chronicles by BioXcellerator

BioXcellerator Stem Cell Chronicles Mavella Stewart
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: How SCT Helped This Mom's Amazing Recovery From a Horrific Car Crash

promo
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: How Heidi Liddell Overcame Chronic Pain With SCT

BioXcellerator
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: Lawyer and Jiu-Jitsu Practitioner Marc Hines on How SCT Changed His Life

BioXcellerator Stem Cell Chronicles Dustin Bunch Promo
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: Firefighter Dustin Bunch on How He Beat Paralysis With SCT

dr. beau hightower BioXcellerator promo image
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: Dr. Beau Hightower On Incredible Health Benefits of SCT