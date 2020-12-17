'Coming 2 America': First Look At Eddie Murphy's Sequel to Comedy Classic

Prince Akeem from Zamunda returns over 30 years later as a king on a mission.
Author:
Publish date:
C2A-12032R
7
Gallery
7 Images

Eddie Murphy's Coming To America (1988) was a hit and has since become a part of his comedy legacy. It seemed like a one-off, but never say never—Hollywood can always find a way to mine a beloved fictional universe for sequels. 

That's what we're getting when Murphy's Coming 2 America premieres in 2021. In the slideshow above, you can get a look at some of the first production stills distributed by Amazon Studios. 

Here's the synopsis for this followup:

Set in the lush and royal country of Zamunda, newly-crowned King Akeem (Eddie Murphy) and his trusted confidante Semmi(Arsenio Hall) embark on an all-new hilarious adventure that has them traversing the globe from their great African nation to the borough of Queens, New York – where it all began.

Just as with pretty much every other movie in production in early 2020, Coming 2 America's original fate was somewhat derailed by the coronavirus pandemic. After the 2020 premiere was delayed, Paramount sold the rights to Amazon Studios for $125 million.

In addition to Murphy and Hall, Coming 2 America stars Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, KiKi Layne, and Shari Headley, with Wesley Snipes and James Earl Jones. It launches on Prime Video March 5, 2021.

No image description

Fish House Live Season Finale Promo
Food & Drink

'Fish House Live' Episode 8: Watch Top Chefs & Barkeeps Face Off in Sustainable Seafood Competition Finale

Screen Shot 2020-12-17 at 12.47.32 PM
Entertainment

'Coming 2 America': First Look At Eddie Murphy's Sequel to Comedy Classic

Bugatti x Tidal Royale Speakers Promo
Gear

Supercar Maker Bugatti Launches Luxury Speakers To Upgrade Your Audio Game

frank-sinatra-scott-stapp-getty-images-2
Entertainment

Creed Singer Scott Stapp Will Play Frank Sinatra In Ronald Reagan Biopic

kylie-jenner-kanye-west-getty-1
Entertainment

Kylie Jenner and Kanye West Are Forbes' Highest-Paid Celebrities of 2020

facebook-link-image
Gear

Review: Apple AirPods Max Over-Ear Headphones

Keenan Allen Los Angeles Chargers Promo
Sports

NFL Week 15: The Best Football Bets, Odds and Expert Picks

Grace Mahary Wine Split Promo
Food & Drink

The Best Holiday Wines, According to Victoria’s Secret Model Grace Mahary

2021 Cadillac Escalade White Cars Promo
Rides

White Cars Are World's Most Popular for 10th Straight Year