'Coming 2 America': First Look At Eddie Murphy's Sequel to Comedy Classic

Prince Akeem from Zamunda returns over 30 years later as a king on a mission.

Eddie Murphy's Coming To America (1988) was a hit and has since become a part of his comedy legacy. It seemed like a one-off, but never say never—Hollywood can always find a way to mine a beloved fictional universe for sequels.

That's what we're getting when Murphy's Coming 2 America premieres in 2021. In the slideshow above, you can get a look at some of the first production stills distributed by Amazon Studios.

Here's the synopsis for this followup:

Set in the lush and royal country of Zamunda, newly-crowned King Akeem (Eddie Murphy) and his trusted confidante Semmi(Arsenio Hall) embark on an all-new hilarious adventure that has them traversing the globe from their great African nation to the borough of Queens, New York – where it all began.

Just as with pretty much every other movie in production in early 2020, Coming 2 America's original fate was somewhat derailed by the coronavirus pandemic. After the 2020 premiere was delayed, Paramount sold the rights to Amazon Studios for $125 million.

In addition to Murphy and Hall, Coming 2 America stars Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, KiKi Layne, and Shari Headley, with Wesley Snipes and James Earl Jones. It launches on Prime Video March 5, 2021.