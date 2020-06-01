Here's Everything Coming to Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hulu in June

From classics like "Silence of the Lambs" to newer hits like "Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol" it's a solid month for streaming.

Tom Cruise in "Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol." Paramount Pictures

Summer is here, and everyone is ready to get the hell outside. But while rates of coronavirus infection are subsiding and warm weather helps slow the viral spread, plenty of folks are still parking it at home and will need new streaming entertainment.

Fortunately, the big three—Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime—are ready as always with new selections.

Movie-wise, Netflix is offering classics like E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial and new classics for thriller fans like David Fincher's masterpiece Zodiac and The Silence of the Lambs.

If binge-watching an entire series is your thing, the streamer is bringing back the Silence-related Hannibal, seasons 1-3 and dropping a number of Netflix originals, including Eric Andre: Legalize Everything and the spelling bee doc, Spelling the Dream.

We'll have to wait till the end of June for it, but Hulu will offer Tom Cruise hanging off the Burj Dubai in Mission: Impossible: Ghost Protocol and a food-centric Hulu original, Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi.

Amazon Prime has some overlapping choices with Hulu—as usual—but also will premiere original selections including 7500, a sky-high thriller starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt in addition to season 1 of the reality series, Roadkill Garages.

Read on to start planning for some long, lazy summertime weekend binge-watching.

NETFLIX

June 1

Act of Valor

All Dogs Go to Heaven

Bad News Bears

Cape Fear

Casper

Cardcaptor Sakura: Clow Card

Cardcaptor Sakura: Sakura Card

Clueless

Cocomelon: Season 1

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

The Healer

Inside Man

Lust, Caution

Observe and Report

Priest

The Silence of the Lambs

Starship Troopers

The Boy

The Car (1977)

The Disaster Artist

The Help

The Lake House

The Queen

Twister

V for Vendetta

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story

West Side Story

You Don’t Mess with the Zohan

Zodiac

June 2

Alone: Season 6

Fuller House: The Farewell Season — Netflix Original

Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On: Season 1

True: Rainbow Rescue — Netflix Family

June 3

Lady Bird

Killing Gunther

Spelling the Dream — Netflix Documentary

June 4

Baki: The Great Raitai Tournament Saga — Netflix Anime

Can You Hear Me? / M’entends-tu? — Netflix Original

June 5

13 Reasons Why: Season 4 — Netflix Original

Choked: Pasai Bolta Hai — Netflix Film

Hannibal: Seasons 1-3

The Last Days of American Crime — Netflix Film

Queer Eye: Season 5 — Netflix Original

June 6

Queen of the South: Season 4

June 7

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 6 — Netflix Original (New episodes weekly)

June 8

Before I Fall

June 10

Curon — Netflix Original

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 5

Lenox Hill — Netflix Documentary

Middle Men

My Mister: Season 1

Reality Z — Netflix Original

June 11

Pose: Season 2

June 12

Addicted to Life

Da 5 Bloods — Netflix Film

Dating Around: Season 2 — Netflix Original

F is For Family: Season 4 — Netflix Original

Jo Koy: In His Elements — Netflix Comedy Special

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 2 — Netflix Family

One Piece: Alabasta

One Piece: East Blue

One Piece: Enter Chopper at the Winter Island

One Piece: Entering Into the Grand Line

Pokémon Journeys: The Series — Netflix Family

The Search — Netflix Original

The Woods — Netflix Original

June 13

Alexa & Katie: Part 4 — Netflix Family

How to Get Away with Murder: Season 6

Milea

June 14

Marcella: Season 3 — Netflix Original

June 15

Underdogs

June 16

Baby Mama

Charlie St. Cloud

The Darkness

Frost/Nixon

June 17

An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn

Mr. Iglesias: Part 2 — Netflix Original

June 18

A Whisker Away — Netflix Film

The Order: Season 2 — Netflix Original

June 19

Babies: Part 2 — Netflix Documentary

Father Soldier Son — Netflix Documentary

Feel the Beat — Netflix Film

Floor is Lava — Netflix Original

Lost Bullet — Netflix Film

Girls from Ipanema: Season 2 — Netflix Original

One Way to Tomorrow — Netflix Film

The Politician — Netflix Original

Rhyme Time Town — Netflix Family

Wasp Network — Netflix Film

June 21

Goldie

June 22

Dark Skies

June 23

Eric Andre: Legalize Everything — Netflix Comedy Special

June 24

Athlete A — Netflix Documentary

Crazy Delicious — Netflix Original

Nobody Knows I’m Here / Nadie sabe estoy aquí — Netflix Film

June 26

Amar y vivir — Netflix Original

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga — Netflix Film

Home Game — Netflix Documentary

Straight Up

June 27

Dark: Season 3 — Netflix Original

June 29

Bratz: The Movie

June 30

Adú — Netflix Film

BNA — Netflix Anime

George Lopez: We’ll Do It For Half — Netflix Comedy Special

HULU

June 1

Celebrity Family Feud: Season 6 premiere (ABC)

Press Your Luck: Season 2 premiere (ABC)

Match Game: Season 5 premiere (ABC)

Children’s Hospital: Complete series (Adult Swim)

Mike Tyson Mysteries: Complete seasons 1 to 3 (Adult Swim)

10 Year Plan (2014)

4th Man Out

Above & Beyond (2014)

Almost Adults (2016)

Born to be Wild (2011)

Casino (1995)

Charlie Wilson’s War (2007)

Cliffhanger (1993)

Constantine (2005)

Dave (1993)

Digging for Fire (2015)

Dirty Dancing (1987)

Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights (2004)

Equilibrium (2002)

Fair Game (2010)

Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell (1974)

Futureworld (1976)

Grown Ups (2010)

Happily N’Ever After (2007)

Happily N’Ever After 2 (2009)

Honey (2003)

Honey 2 (2011)

I Am Legend (2007)

I Love You, Beth Cooper

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998)

Incident at Loch Ness (2004)

Joyride (1997)

Just Eat It: A Food Waste Story (2014)

Kingpin (1996)

Losing Isaiah (1995)

Meet Me In Montenegro (2014)

Meet the Fockers (2004)

Meet the Parents (2000)

Mo’ Money (1992)

My Girl (1991)

My Girl 2 (1994)

Nate and Hayes (1983)

October Sky (1999)

Quigley Down Under (1990)

Robin Hood: Men in Tights (1993)

Sex Drive (2008)

The American President (1995)

The Cookout (2004)

The Marine 3: Homefront (2013)

The Pawnbroker (1964)

The Scout (1994)

The Tuxedo (2002)

The Wood (1999)

The X-Files (1998)

Thelma & Louise (1991)

Trade (2007)

Treading Water (2013)

True Romance (Director’s Cut) (1993)

Undertow (2004)

Up in the Air (2009)

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins (2007)

Women and Sometimes Men (2017)

Wristcutters: A Love Story (2007)

You Don’t Mess With The Zohan (2008)

Zardoz (1974)

June 2

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019)

June 4

Miss Snake Charmer (2020)

June 5

We Are Freestyle Love Supreme: Documentary Premiere (Hulu Original)

Shirley (2020)

Intrigo: Dear Agnes (2019)

June 6

The Appearance (2018)

June 7

Where’s Waldo?: Complete Season 1 (Dreamworks)

June 8

My Absolute Boyfriend: Complete season 1 (Rakuten)

Radiant: Complete season 1 (Rakuten)

From Paris with Love (2010)

June 9

The Best of The Bachelor: Series premiere (ABC)

June 10

Tyler Perry’s The Haves and the Have Nots: Complete season 7 (OWN)

June 12

Crossing Swords: Series premiere (Hulu Original)

Into the Dark: Good Boy: New episode premiere (Hulu Original)

Don’t: Series premiere (ABC)

Intrigo: Samaria (2019)

Child’s Play (2019)

Awakenings (1990)

Fools Rush In (1997)

Poetic Justice (1993)

Seven Pounds (2008)

June 13

Eye in the Skye (2015)

Dragonheart (1996)

Windtalkers (2002)

June 15

Pan (2015)

Breakup at a Wedding (2013)

Dustwalker (2020)

The US vs. John Lennon (2006)

June 16

Brockmire: Complete season 4 (IFC)

Larry Crowne (2011)

June 17

Nostalgia (2018)

June 18

Buffaloed (2020)

Crawl (2019)

June 19

Love, Victor: Series premiere (Hulu Original)

Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi: Series premiere (Hulu Original)

Bean (1997)

Gigli (2003)

Hart’s War (2002)

La Bamba (1987)

Mr. Bean’s Holiday (2007)

Natural Born Killers (1994)

Out of Sight (1998)

The Peacemaker (1997)

Tears of the Sun (2003)

Zoom (2006)

June 22

Clemency (2019)

XX (2017)

June 25

Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and the Band (2020)

Charlie’s Angels (2019)

June 29

Carrion (2020)

June 30

The Gallows Act II (2019)

One For The Money (2012)

Mission: Impossible: Ghost Protocol (2011)

6 Souls (2013)

That’s My Boy (2012)

AMAZON PRIME

June 1

Dirty Dancing (1987)

Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights (2004)

Fair Game (2010)

Frankenstein And The Monster From Hell (1974)

Futureworld (1976)

Grown Ups (2010)

How To Train Your Dragon (2010)

Incident At Loch Ness (2004)

Joyride (1996)

Kingpin (1996)

Nate And Hayes (1983)

Sex Drive (2008)

Shrek Forever After (2010)

The Cookout (2004)

The Natural (1984)

Trade (2007)

Wristcutters: A Love Story (2007)

You Don’t Mess With The Zohan (2008)

Air Warriors: Season 1 (Smithsonian Channel Plus)

Annie Oakley: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)

Doc Martin: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

Dragnet: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)

Finding Your Roots: Season 1 (PBS Living)

Forsyte Saga: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Growing up McGhee: Season 1 (UP Faith & Family)

Liar: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

Professor T: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Roadkill Garages: Season 1 (Motortrend)

Saints and Sinners: Season 1 (Brown Sugar)

Super Why: Season 1 (PBS Kids)

SWV Reunited: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)

The Black Death: The World’s Most Devastating Plague (The Great Courses)

The L Word: Season 1 (Showtime)

The L Word: Generation Q: Season 1 (Showtime)

The Saint: Season 1 (Shout! Factory)

Wackey Races: Season 1 (Boomerang)

Work in Progress: Season 1 (Showtime)

June 3

Takers (2010)

June 5

Gina Brillon: The Floor Is Lava (2020) — Amazon Original special

June 7

Equilibrium (2002)

June 12

Child’s Play (2019)

Knives Out (2019)

June 15

The U.S. vs. John Lennon (2006)

June 18

Crawl (2019)

June 19

7500 (2019) — Amazon Original movie

June 21

Life In Pieces: Seasons 1-4

June 26

Pete the Cat: Season 2, Part 1 — Amazon Original series

June 27

Guns Akimbo (2020)

June 30

Mission: Impossible: Ghost Protocol (2011)

One For The Money (2012)

Spy Kids (2001)

Spy Kids 3: Game Over (2003)

The Gallows Act II (2019)

Where The Wild Things Are (2009)