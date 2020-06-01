Here's Everything Coming to Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hulu in June
Summer is here, and everyone is ready to get the hell outside. But while rates of coronavirus infection are subsiding and warm weather helps slow the viral spread, plenty of folks are still parking it at home and will need new streaming entertainment.
Fortunately, the big three—Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime—are ready as always with new selections.
Movie-wise, Netflix is offering classics like E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial and new classics for thriller fans like David Fincher's masterpiece Zodiac and The Silence of the Lambs.
If binge-watching an entire series is your thing, the streamer is bringing back the Silence-related Hannibal, seasons 1-3 and dropping a number of Netflix originals, including Eric Andre: Legalize Everything and the spelling bee doc, Spelling the Dream.
We'll have to wait till the end of June for it, but Hulu will offer Tom Cruise hanging off the Burj Dubai in Mission: Impossible: Ghost Protocol and a food-centric Hulu original, Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi.
Amazon Prime has some overlapping choices with Hulu—as usual—but also will premiere original selections including 7500, a sky-high thriller starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt in addition to season 1 of the reality series, Roadkill Garages.
Read on to start planning for some long, lazy summertime weekend binge-watching.
NETFLIX
June 1
Act of Valor
All Dogs Go to Heaven
Bad News Bears
Cape Fear
Casper
Cardcaptor Sakura: Clow Card
Cardcaptor Sakura: Sakura Card
Clueless
Cocomelon: Season 1
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
The Healer
Inside Man
Lust, Caution
Observe and Report
Priest
The Silence of the Lambs
Starship Troopers
The Boy
The Car (1977)
The Disaster Artist
The Help
The Lake House
The Queen
Twister
V for Vendetta
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
West Side Story
You Don’t Mess with the Zohan
Zodiac
June 2
Alone: Season 6
Fuller House: The Farewell Season — Netflix Original
Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On: Season 1
True: Rainbow Rescue — Netflix Family
June 3
Lady Bird
Killing Gunther
Spelling the Dream — Netflix Documentary
June 4
Baki: The Great Raitai Tournament Saga — Netflix Anime
Can You Hear Me? / M’entends-tu? — Netflix Original
June 5
13 Reasons Why: Season 4 — Netflix Original
Choked: Pasai Bolta Hai — Netflix Film
Hannibal: Seasons 1-3
The Last Days of American Crime — Netflix Film
Queer Eye: Season 5 — Netflix Original
June 6
Queen of the South: Season 4
June 7
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 6 — Netflix Original (New episodes weekly)
June 8
Before I Fall
June 10
Curon — Netflix Original
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 5
Lenox Hill — Netflix Documentary
Middle Men
My Mister: Season 1
Reality Z — Netflix Original
June 11
Pose: Season 2
June 12
Addicted to Life
Da 5 Bloods — Netflix Film
Dating Around: Season 2 — Netflix Original
F is For Family: Season 4 — Netflix Original
Jo Koy: In His Elements — Netflix Comedy Special
Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 2 — Netflix Family
One Piece: Alabasta
One Piece: East Blue
One Piece: Enter Chopper at the Winter Island
One Piece: Entering Into the Grand Line
Pokémon Journeys: The Series — Netflix Family
The Search — Netflix Original
The Woods — Netflix Original
June 13
Alexa & Katie: Part 4 — Netflix Family
How to Get Away with Murder: Season 6
Milea
June 14
Marcella: Season 3 — Netflix Original
June 15
Underdogs
June 16
Baby Mama
Charlie St. Cloud
The Darkness
Frost/Nixon
June 17
An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn
Mr. Iglesias: Part 2 — Netflix Original
June 18
A Whisker Away — Netflix Film
The Order: Season 2 — Netflix Original
June 19
Babies: Part 2 — Netflix Documentary
Father Soldier Son — Netflix Documentary
Feel the Beat — Netflix Film
Floor is Lava — Netflix Original
Lost Bullet — Netflix Film
Girls from Ipanema: Season 2 — Netflix Original
One Way to Tomorrow — Netflix Film
The Politician — Netflix Original
Rhyme Time Town — Netflix Family
Wasp Network — Netflix Film
June 21
Goldie
June 22
Dark Skies
June 23
Eric Andre: Legalize Everything — Netflix Comedy Special
June 24
Athlete A — Netflix Documentary
Crazy Delicious — Netflix Original
Nobody Knows I’m Here / Nadie sabe estoy aquí — Netflix Film
June 26
Amar y vivir — Netflix Original
Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga — Netflix Film
Home Game — Netflix Documentary
Straight Up
June 27
Dark: Season 3 — Netflix Original
June 29
Bratz: The Movie
June 30
Adú — Netflix Film
BNA — Netflix Anime
George Lopez: We’ll Do It For Half — Netflix Comedy Special
HULU
June 1
Celebrity Family Feud: Season 6 premiere (ABC)
Press Your Luck: Season 2 premiere (ABC)
Match Game: Season 5 premiere (ABC)
Children’s Hospital: Complete series (Adult Swim)
Mike Tyson Mysteries: Complete seasons 1 to 3 (Adult Swim)
10 Year Plan (2014)
4th Man Out
Above & Beyond (2014)
Almost Adults (2016)
Born to be Wild (2011)
Casino (1995)
Charlie Wilson’s War (2007)
Cliffhanger (1993)
Constantine (2005)
Dave (1993)
Digging for Fire (2015)
Dirty Dancing (1987)
Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights (2004)
Equilibrium (2002)
Fair Game (2010)
Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell (1974)
Futureworld (1976)
Grown Ups (2010)
Happily N’Ever After (2007)
Happily N’Ever After 2 (2009)
Honey (2003)
Honey 2 (2011)
I Am Legend (2007)
I Love You, Beth Cooper
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998)
Incident at Loch Ness (2004)
Joyride (1997)
Just Eat It: A Food Waste Story (2014)
Kingpin (1996)
Losing Isaiah (1995)
Meet Me In Montenegro (2014)
Meet the Fockers (2004)
Meet the Parents (2000)
Mo’ Money (1992)
My Girl (1991)
My Girl 2 (1994)
Nate and Hayes (1983)
October Sky (1999)
Quigley Down Under (1990)
Robin Hood: Men in Tights (1993)
Sex Drive (2008)
The American President (1995)
The Cookout (2004)
The Marine 3: Homefront (2013)
The Pawnbroker (1964)
The Scout (1994)
The Tuxedo (2002)
The Wood (1999)
The X-Files (1998)
Thelma & Louise (1991)
Trade (2007)
Treading Water (2013)
True Romance (Director’s Cut) (1993)
Undertow (2004)
Up in the Air (2009)
Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins (2007)
Women and Sometimes Men (2017)
Wristcutters: A Love Story (2007)
You Don’t Mess With The Zohan (2008)
Zardoz (1974)
June 2
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019)
June 4
Miss Snake Charmer (2020)
June 5
We Are Freestyle Love Supreme: Documentary Premiere (Hulu Original)
Shirley (2020)
Intrigo: Dear Agnes (2019)
June 6
The Appearance (2018)
June 7
Where’s Waldo?: Complete Season 1 (Dreamworks)
June 8
My Absolute Boyfriend: Complete season 1 (Rakuten)
Radiant: Complete season 1 (Rakuten)
From Paris with Love (2010)
June 9
The Best of The Bachelor: Series premiere (ABC)
June 10
Tyler Perry’s The Haves and the Have Nots: Complete season 7 (OWN)
June 12
Crossing Swords: Series premiere (Hulu Original)
Into the Dark: Good Boy: New episode premiere (Hulu Original)
Don’t: Series premiere (ABC)
Intrigo: Samaria (2019)
Child’s Play (2019)
Awakenings (1990)
Fools Rush In (1997)
Poetic Justice (1993)
Seven Pounds (2008)
June 13
Eye in the Skye (2015)
Dragonheart (1996)
Windtalkers (2002)
June 15
Pan (2015)
Breakup at a Wedding (2013)
Dustwalker (2020)
The US vs. John Lennon (2006)
June 16
Brockmire: Complete season 4 (IFC)
Larry Crowne (2011)
June 17
Nostalgia (2018)
June 18
Buffaloed (2020)
Crawl (2019)
June 19
Love, Victor: Series premiere (Hulu Original)
Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi: Series premiere (Hulu Original)
Bean (1997)
Gigli (2003)
Hart’s War (2002)
La Bamba (1987)
Mr. Bean’s Holiday (2007)
Natural Born Killers (1994)
Out of Sight (1998)
The Peacemaker (1997)
Tears of the Sun (2003)
Zoom (2006)
June 22
Clemency (2019)
XX (2017)
June 25
Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and the Band (2020)
Charlie’s Angels (2019)
June 29
Carrion (2020)
June 30
The Gallows Act II (2019)
One For The Money (2012)
Mission: Impossible: Ghost Protocol (2011)
6 Souls (2013)
That’s My Boy (2012)
AMAZON PRIME
June 1
Dirty Dancing (1987)
Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights (2004)
Fair Game (2010)
Frankenstein And The Monster From Hell (1974)
Futureworld (1976)
Grown Ups (2010)
How To Train Your Dragon (2010)
Incident At Loch Ness (2004)
Joyride (1996)
Kingpin (1996)
Nate And Hayes (1983)
Sex Drive (2008)
Shrek Forever After (2010)
The Cookout (2004)
The Natural (1984)
Trade (2007)
Wristcutters: A Love Story (2007)
You Don’t Mess With The Zohan (2008)
Air Warriors: Season 1 (Smithsonian Channel Plus)
Annie Oakley: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)
Doc Martin: Season 1 (Acorn TV)
Dragnet: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)
Finding Your Roots: Season 1 (PBS Living)
Forsyte Saga: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
Growing up McGhee: Season 1 (UP Faith & Family)
Liar: Season 1 (Sundance Now)
Professor T: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
Roadkill Garages: Season 1 (Motortrend)
Saints and Sinners: Season 1 (Brown Sugar)
Super Why: Season 1 (PBS Kids)
SWV Reunited: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)
The Black Death: The World’s Most Devastating Plague (The Great Courses)
The L Word: Season 1 (Showtime)
The L Word: Generation Q: Season 1 (Showtime)
The Saint: Season 1 (Shout! Factory)
Wackey Races: Season 1 (Boomerang)
Work in Progress: Season 1 (Showtime)
June 3
Takers (2010)
June 5
Gina Brillon: The Floor Is Lava (2020) — Amazon Original special
June 7
Equilibrium (2002)
June 12
Child’s Play (2019)
Knives Out (2019)
June 15
The U.S. vs. John Lennon (2006)
June 18
Crawl (2019)
June 19
7500 (2019) — Amazon Original movie
June 21
Life In Pieces: Seasons 1-4
June 26
Pete the Cat: Season 2, Part 1 — Amazon Original series
June 27
Guns Akimbo (2020)
June 30
Mission: Impossible: Ghost Protocol (2011)
One For The Money (2012)
Spy Kids (2001)
Spy Kids 3: Game Over (2003)
The Gallows Act II (2019)
Where The Wild Things Are (2009)