Crimefaces Is The Hilarious Street Fight Instagram That Knocked Us Out in 2020

"WHAT HOOD IS THIS?!"
Author:
Publish date:
crimefaces-promo

Mindlessly scrolling Instagram took on special importance in 2020, when so many of had a little extra time to kill during lockdown. Thankfully, there was Crimefaces, a genuinely enjoyable NYC-based IG account that paired caught-on-camera street fights with hilarious fight commentary. Shouting such signature catchphrases as "What hood is this?!", "Drugged 'em!" and "Banzai!" to punctuate impressive blows during scraps throughout the five boroughs and beyond, it's time to take a look back at some of the greatest Crimefaces 'grams of 2020. 

No image description

crimefaces-promo
Entertainment

Crimefaces Is The Hilarious Street Fight Instagram That Knocked Us Out in 2020

GettyImages-1137692548-promo-cut
News

Scientists Find High-Intensity Exercise Is One Key To a Longer Life

2021 Land Rover Defender First Edition Promo
Rides

First Drive Review: The 2021 Land Rover Defender

tag-heuer-ebay-1-promo
Style

eBay Luxury Watch of the Week: The Tag Heuer Carrera Chrono Black Dial Steel Men’s Automatic

Steph Curry Promo
Sports

See Steph Curry Sink 105 Three-Pointers in a Row in Mesmerizing Viral Video

Wonder Woman 1984 Promo
Entertainment

'Wonder Woman 3' Officially on Way, Warner Bros. to Release 'Up to 6' DC Movies Per Year Beginning in 2022

McLaren Sabre Promo
Rides

The 824-HP McLaren Sabre Is Made For American Supercar Collectors

kill-bill-eddie-murphy-cobra-kai
Entertainment

Everything Coming to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime and HBO Max In January

Tiger Woods
Sports

Watch Trailer for 'Tiger'—The HBO Documentary About Tiger Woods' Historic Rise and Fall