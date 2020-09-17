Meet the Women of 'Love Island' 2020
Season 2 of Love Island USA is in full swing, with pairs of attractive 20-something men and women competing for romance (and a $100,000 grand prize) in COVID-19-mandated quarantine atop in a villa atop the Cromwell hotel in Las Vegas. The CBS reality series, a saucy cultural export from the UK, works like this: Over the course of a month, a group of single “Islanders” mingle, date and compete in various relationship-building challenges. Every few days, they are instructed to recouple, with the odd ones out being dumped from the island.
A change-up recently arrived in the form of Casa Amour, a second location at the Rio Palazzo Suites, where the OG male contestants were greeted by five new women. Meanwhile, five new guys greeted the OG female contestants at the Cromwell location and drama predictably ensued. Before the next episode airs September 17 at 9 p.m. EST, get to know the seven remaining Love Island ladies below:
Cely Vazquez
- Age: 24
- Occupation: Legal secretary
- Current city: Sacramento, California
- Zodiac sign: Gemini
Moira Tumas
- Age: 28
- Occupation: Shopping Channel Model
- Current city: Brielle, New Jersey
- Zodiac sign: Pisces
Sheribel Suarez
- Age: 22
- Hometown: Orlando, FL
- Occupation: Bartender / Hostess
- Astrological Sign: Pisces
Kierstan Saulter
- Age: 23
- Hometown: Castroville, TX
- Occupation: Bartender
- Astrological Sign: Cancer
Justine Ndiba
- Age: 27
- Occupation: Billing coordinator and go-go dancer
- Current city: Rockaway, New Jersey
- Zodiac sign: Pisces
Laurel Goldman
- Age: 22
- Hometown: Oxford, AL
- Occupation: Eyelash Extension Tech
- Astrological Sign: Libra
Mackenzie Dipman
- Age: 24
- Occupation: Student
- Current city: Scottsdale, Arizona
- Zodiac sign: Leo