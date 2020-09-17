Meet the Women of 'Love Island' 2020

Robert Voets/CBS

Season 2 of Love Island USA is in full swing, with pairs of attractive 20-something men and women competing for romance (and a $100,000 grand prize) in COVID-19-mandated quarantine atop in a villa atop the Cromwell hotel in Las Vegas. The CBS reality series, a saucy cultural export from the UK, works like this: Over the course of a month, a group of single “Islanders” mingle, date and compete in various relationship-building challenges. Every few days, they are instructed to recouple, with the odd ones out being dumped from the island.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

A change-up recently arrived in the form of Casa Amour, a second location at the Rio Palazzo Suites, where the OG male contestants were greeted by five new women. Meanwhile, five new guys greeted the OG female contestants at the Cromwell location and drama predictably ensued. Before the next episode airs September 17 at 9 p.m. EST, get to know the seven remaining Love Island ladies below:

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Cely Vazquez

Robert Voets/CBS

Age: 24

24 Occupation: Legal secretary

Legal secretary Current city: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Zodiac sign: Gemini

Robert Voets/CBS

Moira Tumas

Robert Voets/CBS

Age: 28

28 Occupation: Shopping Channel Model

Shopping Channel Model Current city: Brielle, New Jersey

Brielle, New Jersey Zodiac sign: Pisces

Robert Voets/CBS

Sheribel Suarez

Robert Voets/CBS

Age: 22

22 Hometown: Orlando, FL

Orlando, FL Occupation: Bartender / Hostess

Bartender / Hostess Astrological Sign: Pisces

Robert Voets/CBS

Kierstan Saulter

Robert Voets/CBS

Age: 23

23 Hometown: Castroville, TX

Castroville, TX Occupation: Bartender

Bartender Astrological Sign: Cancer

Robert Voets/CBS

Justine Ndiba

Robert Voets/CBS

Age: 27

27 Occupation: Billing coordinator and go-go dancer

Billing coordinator and go-go dancer Current city: Rockaway, New Jersey

Rockaway, New Jersey Zodiac sign: Pisces

Robert Voets/CBS

Laurel Goldman

Robert Voets/CBS

Age: 22

22 Hometown: Oxford, AL

Oxford, AL Occupation: Eyelash Extension Tech

Eyelash Extension Tech Astrological Sign: Libra

Robert Voets/CBS

Mackenzie Dipman

Robert Voets/CBS

Age: 24

24 Occupation: Student

Student Current city: Scottsdale, Arizona

Scottsdale, Arizona Zodiac sign: Leo