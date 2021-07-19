Daniel Craig On Why He's Definitely Done Playing James Bond After 'No Time To Die'

“In terms of closing the story, the circle is complete now. It feels emotionally satisfying.”
Author:
Publish date:
No Time to Die Daniel Craig Promo

Long-suffering James Bond star Daniel Craig has explained why he’s completely done with playing the iconic movie super spy after No Time to Die.

Craig, 53, had repeatedly expressed his desire to leave the franchise even before his final 007 movie, No Time To Die, was plagued by pandemic-related delays. (It's now finally scheduled to hit theaters on October 8.)

In a new interview with Total Film, Craig said he didn't believe he was physically capable of making another Bond flick after 2015's Spectre and that after the franchise's 25th movie, he’s absolutely ready to move on. 

“I thought I probably was physically not capable of doing another,” Craig said after tearing his meniscus during a grueling six-month shoot. “For me, it was very cut and dried that I wasn’t coming back.”

But Craig said he agreed to do one final film because he wanted to wrap up the story arc he began with 2006's Casino Royale—along with picking up a rumored $25 million paycheck, of course. 

“We started talking about it and I went, ‘There might be a story we need to finish here – something we started in Casino [Royale]. Something to do with Vesper, and Spectre, and something that was connected, in a way,'" Craig told Total Film. "It started to formulate. And I thought, ‘Here we go.’” 

Craig added that No Time to Die will be the ultimate conclusion to his time in the 007 trenches. “In terms of closing the story, the circle is complete now. It feels emotionally satisfying.”

In related Bond news, check out the British spy's latest on-screen ride, the newly-revealed Aston-Martin Valhalla. 

No image description

richard-mille-promo
Style

Richard Mille Celebrates Return of Le Mans With Limited-Edition Racing Watch

Megan Thee Stallion Promo
News

Megan Thee Stallion Is First Rapper to Cover Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue

No Time to Die Daniel Craig Promo
Entertainment

Daniel Craig On Why He's Definitely Done Playing James Bond After 'No Time To Die'

Nomads_Pad8
Travel

Glamp Under the Stars Inside a Glass Pyramid at this Grand Canyon Retreat

Hennessey Performance Veliciraptor 400 Bronco Promo
Rides

Hennessey Announces 'Velociraptor' Ford Bronco With Crazy Off-Road Power

facebook-Linked_Image___tony-soprano-GettyImages-50555794
Entertainment

HBO Paid James Gandolfini $3 Million to Refuse Offer to Replace Steve Carell On 'The Office'

Red Bull Racing Max Verstappen Promo
Sports

Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen on Battling Mercedes-AMG for Formula One Glory

1995 Ferrari F50 Promo
Rides

This Classic V12-Powered Ferrari F50 Can Now Be Yours

The Last Drop 50 Year Old Signature Blended Scotch Whisky Promo
Food & Drink

'The Last Drop' Debuts 50-Year-Old, $4,250 Scotch

The Stem Cell Chronicles by BioXcellerator

BioXcellerator Stem Cell Chronicles Mavella Stewart
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: How SCT Helped This Mom's Amazing Recovery From a Horrific Car Crash

promo
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: How Heidi Liddell Overcame Chronic Pain With SCT

BioXcellerator
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: Lawyer and Jiu-Jitsu Practitioner Marc Hines on How SCT Changed His Life

BioXcellerator Stem Cell Chronicles Dustin Bunch Promo
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: Firefighter Dustin Bunch on How He Beat Paralysis With SCT

dr. beau hightower BioXcellerator promo image
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: Dr. Beau Hightower On Incredible Health Benefits of SCT