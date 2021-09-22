Twitter Reacts To Daniel Craig Saying Next James Bond Shouldn't Be Female

"Why should a woman play James Bond when there should be a part just as good as James Bond, but for a woman?”

(Photo: Sony Pictures)

As Daniel Craig concludes his five-movie tenure as James Bond with No Time to Die, the 53-year-old British star hopes that a female actor won't be cast as his 007 successor.

Speaking to Radio Times, Craig said that instead of changing the fabled superspy's sex, he hopes that new, equally great parts will be offered to women and people of color.

“The answer to that is very simple. There should simply be better parts for women and actors of color," he said. "Why should a woman play James Bond when there should be a part just as good as James Bond, but for a woman?”

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Multiple reactions to Craig's take began circulating on Twitter, several of which were rounded up by Bro Bible.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

"Ian Fleming created James Bond to be a male," one said. "It shouldn't be anything different."

Another sided with Craig, but with a more charged tone.

Delighted that Daniel Craig has called for more original female movie leads. It's lame & unimaginative to suggest women playing feminine versions of misogynist male characters is the solution to a sexist industry."

See more tweets from both camps below:

The topic of a female Bond is well-tread. Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke has expressed interest in taking on 007, and Maxim.com has presented a list of 10 more actresses who would be suited to the role.

However, Barbara Broccoli, an executive producer of Bond movies since Goldeneye, essentially shot down the notion in 2018.

“Bond is male,” she said. “He’s a male character. He was written as a male and I think he’ll probably stay as a male," she told the Guardian. "It was written in the 50s, so there’s certain things in [Bond’s] DNA that are probably not gonna change.”

Regardless of who assumes the throne, Craig made it clear that he holds his time as Bond in high regard while addressing the No Time to Die crew from the set.

"A lot of people here worked on five pictures with me," Craig says, holding back tears. "I know there are a lot of things said about what I think of these films, but I've loved every single second of these movies," he said in a viral clip.

"And especially this one because I've got up every morning, and I've had the chance to work with you guys. And that has been one of the greatest honors of my life."