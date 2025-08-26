Daniel Day-Lewis Comes Out Of Retirement To Star In New Trailer For ‘Anemone’

Co-starring Sean Bean and Samantha Morton, “Anemone” explores the complex ties between brothers, fathers, and sons.

(Focus Features)

Legendary actor Daniel Day-Lewis has come out of retirement to star in Anemone, a new film he co-wrote with his son, Ronan Day-Lewis, who is making his directorial debut. Following a premiere at the New York Film Festival, the indie drama gets a limited theatrical release in the U.S. on October 3 before expanding to more theaters on October 10. Along with Day-Lewis—the only actor to win three Best Actor Oscars—Anemone stars Sean Bean, Samantha Morton, and Samuel Bottomley, with Brad Pitt’s Plan B producing the movie. Here’s the official synopsis from NYFF:

“The Northern England–set Anemone begins as a middle-aged man (Bean) sets out from his suburban home on a journey into the woods, where he reconnects with his estranged hermit brother (Day-Lewis). Bonded by a mysterious, complicated past, the men share a fraught, if occasionally tender relationship—one that was forever altered by shattering events decades earlier. An emotional powerhouse, this directorial debut is assured in both small details and grand gestures as it charts the path toward familial redemption against all odds. In addition to its unflinching lead performances, Anemone features standout supporting work from Morton and Bottomley, and sensationally expressive widescreen cinematography by Ben Fordesman.”

Day-Lewis previously announced his retirement from acting following the release of director Paul Thomas Anderson’s The Phantom Thread in 2017. He never gave a real reason for his decision, only sharing a statement through his representative: “Daniel Day-Lewis will no longer be working as an actor. He is immensely grateful to all of his collaborators and audiences over the many years. This is a private decision and neither he nor his representatives will make any further comment on this subject.” Watch the Anemone trailer below.