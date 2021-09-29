September 29, 2021

Demi Lovato Describes 'Incredible' Encounter With Aliens

"We went out into the desert in Joshua Tree and I basically saw this blue orb that was about 50 feet away."
Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato claims to have seen aliens...or an alien-piloted UFO, anyway. 

The 29-year-old pop star is branching out as the host of Unidentified With Demi Lovato, a new show that follows Lovato and friends on a road trip as they "search for the truth about UFO phenomena."

To promote the series, Lovato--who now uses "they" pronouns-- purported their encounter with extraterrestrials in a new interview with E! News

"We laughed a lot and we saw some really interesting things that we captured on camera," said Lovato, who uses they/them pronouns. "I just have a curiosity about this topic that I've always had so I wanted to find out for myself." 

Friend and former non-believer Matthew Scott Montgomery chimed in with "I would say I'm definitely a lot less of a skeptic than I was before." 

Meanwhile, Lovato's sister Dallas Lovato insisted that the key to understanding UFOs involves "being open and ready to accept it." 

But Lovato claims to have first made contact with otherworldly spacecraft well before landing the TV gig. 

"We went out into the desert in Joshua Tree and I basically saw this blue orb that was about 50 feet away, maybe less, and it was kind of like floating above the ground, just like 10 or 15 feet, and it was kind of keeping its distance from me," Lovato explained. "It was a beautiful and incredible experience." 

"It definitely changed the way that you see the world," Lovato concluded. "You have an inkling and then all of a sudden that inkling is confirmed. It changes your reality, for sure." 

Unidentified With Demi Lovato premieres September 30 on Peacock. 

Demi Lovato Promo
