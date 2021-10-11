Demi Lovato Says ‘Alien’ Is a Derogatory Term For Extra Terrestrials

“I think that we have to stop calling them aliens because aliens is a derogatory term for anything. That’s why I like to call them ETs!”

Getty Images

You won’t catch Demi Lovato using the word “alien” on the pop star’s new extraterrestrial and UFO discovery show. Or in any other capacity, for that matter.

While promoting the new Peacock series Unidentified With Demi Lovato in an interview with Australian entertainment outlet PEDESTRIAN.tv, the 29-year-old celebrity host called for the word “alien” to be removed from common vernacular.

“I really think that if there was anything out there that would want to do that to us, it would have happened by now,” Lovato said, per Consequence.

“But I think that we have to stop calling them aliens because aliens is a derogatory term for anything. That’s why I like to call them ETs! So yeah, that’s a little tidbit. A little information that I learned.”

In Lovato’s eyes, abstaining from “alien” usage is just another way of staying socially conscientious.

“I think that the world is becoming a more open place,” Lovato added. “Slowly, but surely, I think that we’re making progress. And we’re slowly getting there. But, you know, any progress is progress!”

While Lovato didn’t meet any ETs, the singer did mention other interesting happenings from the set in the interview.

“Something happened in every city that we went to, which was really cool. Not necessarily just with UFOs, but there was even paranormal things that happened,” Lovato teased.

“I have a belief that you can make contact, just as easy as I did if you were to meditate and expand your consciousness and work towards enlightenment. I believe that is the quickest way to be able to see something or meet something.”

Unidentified With Demi Lovato is streaming on Peacock now.