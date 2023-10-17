Diplo To Headline Maxim’s US Grand Prix Party In Austin

Get tickets now to the hottest party of F1’s US Grand Prix weekend.

(Maxim Austin Race Weekend Party)

It’s time to get revved up for Maxim’s Austin Race Weekend Party on October 21, celebrating Formula One’s hotly-anticipated United States Grand Prix.

Sponsored by GHOST Energy, the high-octane soiree is set to heat up Superstition, a 12,000-square-foot nightclub in Austin’s trendy South Congress neighborhood that features two dozen disco balls, a replica of Studio 54’s bar, and other cool retro motifs.

A headlining performance by superstar DJ Diplo and a variety of to-be-announced local DJs will light up the dance floor, while exclusive VIP lounges and bottle service, more than 200 models and influencers, and one-of-a-kind interactive brand activations will make for an unforgettable evening.

The Austin Race Weekend Party is just the latest of many must-attend Maxim events that have attracted VIPs, pro athletes, models, influencers and celebs to parties in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Miami, and other destination cities.

Guests at Maxim’s Hot 100, Halloween, Big Game and Race Weekend celebrations have previously mingled with Cardi B, Heidi Klum, 50 Cent, Justin Bieber, Ludacris, The Chainsmokers, and A$AP Rocky, just to name a few notable attendees.

Purchase tickets and tables HERE for the 2023 Maxim Big Race Party in Austin from VIP Nightlife.