‘Coming 2 America’ Director Reveals Why Sequel Is Rated PG-13, Not R Like The First Movie

"If you look at the first movie, other than the gratuitous nudity of the bathers and some swearing, it is actually rather wholesome."
Eddie Murphy as Akeem Joffer in 2020 (L) and in 1988 (R).

Today's PG-13 is yesterday's R-rating, apparently. At least that's one takeaway from an interview Coming 2 America director Craig Brewer recently gave to the Wall Street Journal

Because yes, when Eddie Murphy's iconic Coming To America premiered in 1988, it was indeed R-rated. The upcoming sequel is the more family-friendly PG-13. What's the difference?

Brewer was quoted by the WSJ as saying, "If an R-rated movie would work then we would do an R-rated movie."

"I think we still have a really hilarious movie and we do push the boundaries on a PG-13 movie here and there." Brewer said. 

Eddie Murphy in "Dolemite Is My Name."

Craig Brewer, of course, isn't remotely afraid of a harder rating, considering he has flicks like Murphy's surprise comeback hit Dolemite Is My Name as well as Black Snake Moan and Hustle & Flow under his belt. All are R-rated and merit the rating, as well.  

"If you look at [Coming To America], other than the gratuitous nudity of the bathers and some swearing, it is actually rather wholesome," said Brewer of the 1988 movie, "It’s got a fairytale feel to it." So...a fairytale with boobs and 4-letter words. Just like grandpa used to tell.

We'll see if parents might have preferred the more mature rating after all when Coming 2 America premieres on Amazon Prime tomorrow, March 5, 2021.

