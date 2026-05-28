‘Disclosure Day’ Final Trailer & First Reactions: ‘Spielberg’s Best In 20 Years’

Take one last look Spielberg’s extraterrestrial blockbuster ahead of its June 12 release.

(Universal Pictures)

If some critics’ initial takes are to be believed, 79-year-old director Steven Spielberg has delivered his cinematic magnum opus in Disclosure Day. The upcoming sci-fi epic stars Emily Blunt’s Midwest meteorologist and Josh O’Connor’s whistleblowing cybersecurity expert at the center of a plot to uncover—or disclose—the truth behind the government’s “79-year coverup” of extraterrestrial secrets.

Spielberg crafted the film’s story, which was adapted for the screen by David Koepp, the scriptwriter behind Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, War of the Worlds, Jurassic World Rebirth, and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. He also tapped a trusted collaborator in Kristie Macosko Kriger, the five-time Academy Award-nominee who produced The Fabelmans and West Side Story.

(Universal Pictures)

The collective starpower of the cast and crew set the stage for Disclosure Day’s success, but Spielberg entices audiences further in the final trailer, which features previously and newly revealed scenes interspersed with the legendary filmmaker’s mission statement for the summer blockbuster.

“I am much more inclined now than I was when I made Close Encounters to believe that we are not the only intelligent civilization in the universe,” he says, echoing comments he made earlier this year at SXSW. “This is a story about us—all of us—up against the most extraordinary events in human history.”

(Universal Pictures)

“How will disclosure change us? I believe for the better. It will remind us of our capacity for empathy. And that there is something bigger out there than just ourselves. I used to say to myself, ‘Wouldn’t it be wonderful if all of this turned out to be true?’ Now I’m thinking, ‘Wouldn’t it be wonderful for people to know all of this is true?'”

It would seem that in the minds of critics who caught early screenings, Spielberg has managed to accomplish his ambitious mission in spades. Early reactions compiled by The Hollywood Reporter are void of a single negative reaction, with one

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Collider’s Steven Weintraub wrote: “In a shock to absolutely no one, Steven Spielberg has delivered another towering home run with Disclosure Day. I could go on and on about what I loved, but I was lucky enough to see the movie knowing almost nothing, and I strongly recommend you do the same. Stop watching the trailers. The one thing I will say: Emily Blunt is incredible. I know big summer movies aren’t usually the kinds of performances that get awards-season attention, but once people see what she does in this…”

IndieWire‘s Jim Hemphill: “DISCLOSURE DAY is top tier Spielberg, as exhilarating as RAIDERS but with the emotional texture & increased ambition of his post-9/11 work. Right from the opening Spielberg lays down the gauntlet and reminds you that he does this stuff better than anybody in the history of film.”

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Slashfilm’s Bill Bria: “Disclosure Day is the weirdest movie Spielberg’s ever made (complimentary). Breathtaking compositions, David Koepp’s X-FILES-meets-The Bible script is one big high-wire act, Emily Blunt’s most accomplished performance, John Williams’ best score in years. Riveting, moving stuff.”

Gizmodo’s Germain Lussier: “I loved Disclosure Day. A dense roller coaster ride blending chase film, love story, & mystery, all wrapped in sci-fi wonder. It’s Spielberg’s best film in 20 years, filled w/ all the magic that makes his films so special, plus an all-time character/performance by Emily Blunt.”

(Universal Pictures)

Freelance critic Tessa Smith: “Disclosure Day is ABSOLUTELY PHENOMENAL! Truly something special. I was hanging onto every word, captivated by the story as it all played out. The score perfectly elevates every single scene. Part mystery, part Twilight Zone, something new entirely. I shed a tear at the end. WOW.”

Disclosure Day arrives in theaters on June 12—watch the final trailer below: