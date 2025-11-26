DJ Ruckus To Headline Maxim Basel Edition Art Week Event At Queen Miami Beach

Get your tickets now for Maxim’s Miami Beach Art Basel bash on December 5.

(Maxim)

Maxim and Queen Miami Beach are teaming up to present one of Miami Beach’s most anticipated Art Basel events: the Maxim Basel Edition party inside the celebrated venue on Friday, December 5 from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. The collaboration merges Maxim’s long-standing influence in culture and nightlife with Queen’s world-class hospitality, creating an immersive evening of red carpet moments, art, fashion, music, and high-glamour entertainment.

Guests will be welcomed into the heart of Art Basel’s creative atmosphere as Maxim brings its signature experiential format to Miami. The event will feature a headline performance by DJ Ruckus, an avant-garde runway moment powered by Art Hearts Fashion, and a celebration marking the official release of the Maxim Winter Issue. The night is designed as a fully immersive VIP experience that reflects both Maxim’s cultural legacy and the signature energy of Art Week.

(Queen Miami Beach)

Set within Queen’s meticulously restored Art Deco landmark, the event unfolds against a dramatic backdrop of gold-leaf accents, soaring architectural lines, theatrical lighting, and multi-level viewpoints. Queen Miami Beach has become known as one of the city’s most sophisticated destinations. The venue, part of the esteemed Mr. Hospitality portfolio that also includes Marion Miami and Lafayette Steakhouse, serves as an opulent stage for Maxim’s return to Basel celebrations.

Throughout the evening, guests can expect exclusive performances, immersive fashion presentations, Basel-inspired installations designed with Queen, high-gloss photo environments, and bespoke visual design elements. The buzzy Maxim event will draw a vibrant mix of models, artists, creators, and global tastemakers who flock to Miami for Art Basel every year. Capacity will be limited, with a curated VIP guest list and a limited number of tickets and VIP table options available to the public, so score your tickets now.