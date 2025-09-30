Doja Cat Drops Model-Packed ‘Gorgeous’ Video, Announces Dates For 2026 World Tour

The singer’s”Gorgeous” video features former Maxim cover star Irina Shayk, Yseult, Paloma Elsesser, Alex Consani, Amelia Gray, Ugbad, Ida Heiner, Mona Tougaard, Alek Wek and Karen Elson.

(Photo Credit: Greg Swales)

Grammy-winning pop superstar Doja Cat has announced a massive run of 2026 dates for her “Tour Ma Vie World Tour,” spanning Latin America, Europe, the U.K. and North America. The 2026 leg of the tour, promoted by Live Nation, follows previously announced 2025 stops across Australia, New Zealand and Asia later this fall and winter. The extensive world tour marks the artist’s largest-ever outing and her first time headlining in multiple international regions, including Latin America.

(Live Nation)

The 2026 tour is set to kick off in São Paulo, Brazil, at Suhai Music Hall, before heading to major cities including Buenos Aires, Mexico City, Dublin, London, Lisbon, Paris, Chicago, Denver, Vancouver, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Miami and Toronto. The run will conclude with a headline performance at New York’s Madison Square Garden on Dec. 1, 2026.

The tour supports Doja Cat’s highly anticipated fifth studio album, Vie, which was released last week via Kemosabe Records/RCA Records. Alongside the album drop, the artist unveiled the music video for her new track, “Gorgeous.” Directed and shot by Bardia Zeinali in New York City, the video features appearances by high-profile models and creatives, including former Maxim cover star Irina Shayk, Yseult, Paloma Elsesser, Alex Consani, Amelia Gray, Ugbad, Ida Heiner, Mona Tougaard, Alek Wek and Karen Elson.

Doja Cat recently performed her single “Jealous Type” at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards, featuring soft jazz saxophonist Kenny G. She first teased the song in her Summer ‘25 campaign with Marc Jacobs. Last year, she released her deluxe album Scarlet 2 CLAUDE, which included the chart-topping singles “Attention,” “Paint The Town Red” and “Agora Hills.” “Paint The Town Red” spent three weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, becoming the first rap song to reach the top spot in 2023. “Agora Hills” peaked at No. 7 on the Hot 100 and reached No. 1 on Top 40 Radio in 2024.

Check out her American concert dates below.

DOJA CAT NORTH AMERICAN 2026 TOUR DATES

Thu Oct 01 — Detroit, MI — Little Caesars Arena

Sat Oct 03 — Chicago, IL — United Center

Sun Oct 04 — Minneapolis, MN — Target Center

Tue Oct 06 — Kansas City, MO — T-Mobile Center

Thu Oct 08 — Denver, CO — Ball Arena

Sat Oct 10 — Salt Lake City, UT — Maverik Center

Tue Oct 13 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena

Thu Oct 15 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena

Sat Oct 17 — Portland, OR — Moda Center

Mon Oct 19 — San Francisco, CA — Chase Center

Tue Oct 20 — Sacramento, CA — Golden 1 Center

Thu Oct 22 — Los Angeles, CA — Kia Forum

Tue Oct 27 — San Diego, CA — Viejas Arena

Thu Oct 29 — Phoenix, AZ — PHX Arena

Sat Oct 31 — Las Vegas, NV — T-Mobile Arena

Tue Nov 03 — Austin, TX — Moody Center

Wed Nov 04 — Dallas, TX — American Airlines Center

Fri Nov 06 — San Antonio, TX — Frost Bank Center

Sat Nov 07 — Houston, TX — Toyota Center

Wed Nov 11 — Miami, FL — Kaseya Center

Fri Nov 13 — Tampa, FL — Benchmark International Arena

Sat Nov 14 — Orlando, FL — Kia Center

Tue Nov 17 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena

Wed Nov 18 — Charlotte, NC — Spectrum Center

Fri Nov 20 — Baltimore, MD — CFG Bank Arena

Sat Nov 21 — Washington, DC — Capital One Arena

Mon Nov 23 — Boston, MA — TD Garden

Wed Nov 25 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena

Fri Nov 27 — Montreal, QC — Bell Centre

Sun Nov 29 — Philadelphia, PA — Xfinity Mobile Arena

Tue Dec 01 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden