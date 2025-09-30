Doja Cat Drops Model-Packed ‘Gorgeous’ Video, Announces Dates For 2026 World Tour
The singer’s”Gorgeous” video features former Maxim cover star Irina Shayk, Yseult, Paloma Elsesser, Alex Consani, Amelia Gray, Ugbad, Ida Heiner, Mona Tougaard, Alek Wek and Karen Elson.
Grammy-winning pop superstar Doja Cat has announced a massive run of 2026 dates for her “Tour Ma Vie World Tour,” spanning Latin America, Europe, the U.K. and North America. The 2026 leg of the tour, promoted by Live Nation, follows previously announced 2025 stops across Australia, New Zealand and Asia later this fall and winter. The extensive world tour marks the artist’s largest-ever outing and her first time headlining in multiple international regions, including Latin America.
The 2026 tour is set to kick off in São Paulo, Brazil, at Suhai Music Hall, before heading to major cities including Buenos Aires, Mexico City, Dublin, London, Lisbon, Paris, Chicago, Denver, Vancouver, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Miami and Toronto. The run will conclude with a headline performance at New York’s Madison Square Garden on Dec. 1, 2026.
The tour supports Doja Cat’s highly anticipated fifth studio album, Vie, which was released last week via Kemosabe Records/RCA Records. Alongside the album drop, the artist unveiled the music video for her new track, “Gorgeous.” Directed and shot by Bardia Zeinali in New York City, the video features appearances by high-profile models and creatives, including former Maxim cover star Irina Shayk, Yseult, Paloma Elsesser, Alex Consani, Amelia Gray, Ugbad, Ida Heiner, Mona Tougaard, Alek Wek and Karen Elson.
Doja Cat recently performed her single “Jealous Type” at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards, featuring soft jazz saxophonist Kenny G. She first teased the song in her Summer ‘25 campaign with Marc Jacobs. Last year, she released her deluxe album Scarlet 2 CLAUDE, which included the chart-topping singles “Attention,” “Paint The Town Red” and “Agora Hills.” “Paint The Town Red” spent three weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, becoming the first rap song to reach the top spot in 2023. “Agora Hills” peaked at No. 7 on the Hot 100 and reached No. 1 on Top 40 Radio in 2024.
Check out her American concert dates below.
DOJA CAT NORTH AMERICAN 2026 TOUR DATES
Thu Oct 01 — Detroit, MI — Little Caesars Arena
Sat Oct 03 — Chicago, IL — United Center
Sun Oct 04 — Minneapolis, MN — Target Center
Tue Oct 06 — Kansas City, MO — T-Mobile Center
Thu Oct 08 — Denver, CO — Ball Arena
Sat Oct 10 — Salt Lake City, UT — Maverik Center
Tue Oct 13 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena
Thu Oct 15 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena
Sat Oct 17 — Portland, OR — Moda Center
Mon Oct 19 — San Francisco, CA — Chase Center
Tue Oct 20 — Sacramento, CA — Golden 1 Center
Thu Oct 22 — Los Angeles, CA — Kia Forum
Tue Oct 27 — San Diego, CA — Viejas Arena
Thu Oct 29 — Phoenix, AZ — PHX Arena
Sat Oct 31 — Las Vegas, NV — T-Mobile Arena
Tue Nov 03 — Austin, TX — Moody Center
Wed Nov 04 — Dallas, TX — American Airlines Center
Fri Nov 06 — San Antonio, TX — Frost Bank Center
Sat Nov 07 — Houston, TX — Toyota Center
Wed Nov 11 — Miami, FL — Kaseya Center
Fri Nov 13 — Tampa, FL — Benchmark International Arena
Sat Nov 14 — Orlando, FL — Kia Center
Tue Nov 17 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena
Wed Nov 18 — Charlotte, NC — Spectrum Center
Fri Nov 20 — Baltimore, MD — CFG Bank Arena
Sat Nov 21 — Washington, DC — Capital One Arena
Mon Nov 23 — Boston, MA — TD Garden
Wed Nov 25 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena
Fri Nov 27 — Montreal, QC — Bell Centre
Sun Nov 29 — Philadelphia, PA — Xfinity Mobile Arena
Tue Dec 01 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden