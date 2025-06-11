Doja Cat, J Balvin & Tems Will Headline 2025 FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show Curated by Coldplay’s Chris Martin

The first-ever World Cup Final halftime concert is scheduled for July 13 at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium.

(Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Global Citizen)

Pop superstar Doja Cat, Nigerian singer-songwriter Tems, and Colombian reggaeton sensation J Balvin are officially set to headline the inaugural halftime show at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup Final. The groundbreaking concert, curated by Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, will take place on Sunday, July 13, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The genre-spanning performance marks the first-ever halftime show in a FIFA competition, bringing a Super Bowl Halftime Show-style level of entertainment to the global soccer stage. The performances will be broadcast live on the streaming platform DAZN, giving fans worldwide access to the buzzy musical event. The halftime show is a collaborative effort with the nonprofit Global Citizen and will reportedly serve a significant philanthropic purpose. It aims to support the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, which seeks to raise $100 million to bolster education initiatives for children around the world.

The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup kicks off on June 14, with matches held at various venues across the U.S. leading up to the final. Doja Cat released her latest album, Scarlet, in 2023. She recently garnered acclaim for her performance at this year’s Academy Awards, where she delivered a medley of James Bond theme songs alongside Blackpink’s Lisa and Raye.

Tems released her debut album, Born in the Wild, last year, and J Balvin brings his extensive catalog of chart-topping Latin hits to round out the diverse lineup. Said Balvin in a statement, “From Medellín to MetLife—I’m honored to headline the first-ever halftime show of the FIFA Club World Cup final. It’s a historic moment, for me, for Latin culture and for every kid who dreams big.”

“We’re going to bring the world together for a beautiful moment,” said Tems, “to celebrate football, feel the unity that music brings, and improve the lives of millions of children through the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund. I can’t wait…see you at the Club World Cup final.”