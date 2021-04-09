Doja Cat and SZA's 'Kiss Me More'—Will it Hit Billboard Top 10?

Doja Cat SZA Promo Split

Doja Cat's third album, Planet Her, is still on the way, but the rising singer will drop the record's first single, “Kiss Me More,” featuring SZA, on Friday, April 9 — news she revealed on Twitter in a post also showcasing the single’s wild artwork.

During an interview with V magazine last month, SZA  opened up about the song in a chat with Doja. “I know our little ditty ‘Kiss Me More’ is a different strut and I’m just excited,” SZA said. 

As for Planet Her, Doja confirmed that the project was complete during an interview with rapper Fat Joe, reports Uproxx.

“It’s all ready. I hate that I’m holding onto it right now,” she said. “I see everybody’s like, ‘Put it out’ …You have to plan things accordingly and there’s a lot going on.” 

Doja also revealed a possible list of guest features, including former Maxim cover model Saweetie, The Weeknd, Ariana Grande, SZA, French Montana, Megan Thee Stallion, ASAP Ferg, and Young Thug.

