Drake Reveals Lavish ‘Air Drake’ Private Jet Renovation

Started from the bottom now he’s here.

(Cole Burston/Getty Images)

Hip-hop superstar Drake has offered a fresh glimpse into the opulent interior of “Air Drake,” his newly-renovated custom Boeing 767-300F. The extravagant PJ’s updated aesthetic has also sparked industry chatter about a potential tie-in with his upcoming album, Iceman.

Originally a vintage-inspired space, the jet’s interior now boasts a sleek, contemporary design featuring purple LED lighting and a dedicated movie room, optimized for extensive travel. Drake, reflecting on the jet’s acquisition, described it as “one of the craziest moments of my life” in a post shared on Instagram, following a promise fulfilled by an associate who vowed to secure him “the biggest jet in the game.” The aircraft’s exterior, conceptualized with the late fashion icon Virgil Abloh, retains its distinctive sky-blue and white cloud motif, complete with Drake’s OVO owl emblem and “Air Drake” branding.

Acquired in 2019 through a unique partnership with Canadian cargo airline Cargojet, the deal reportedly involved no direct payment, relying instead on the immense brand exposure generated by Drake’s global stature. While the base value of a 767-300F hovers around $185 million, the extensive customizations are estimated to have added $80-$100 million, transforming it into one of the most extravagant private planes in the music world. The jet is configured to comfortably carry 30 to 45 passengers, emphasizing luxury and long-distance capability.

Check out more on Drake’s high-flying jet in the Instagram post below, along with his 2025 European tour dates.

Drake 2025 European Tour