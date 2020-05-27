Drake's Enormous, Lake-Sized Swimming Pool Unveiled in Instagram Video

Getty Images

Drake's lavish tastes have previously been evidenced by his custom convertible G-Wagen, $620,000 Jacob & Co. watch, $400,000 iPhone case, and now, a ridiculously huge home swimming pool that's the size of a small lake.

“Yes, sir. First swim of the summer. This is my first time ever out here, actually ” the "God's Plan" artist said in an Instagram video that was reposted Complex podcaster DJ Akademiks. “I hope everybody in the city is just enjoying the beautiful day.”

The pool is just one of many ultra-luxe elements of Drake's recently completed 50,000-foot Toronto mansion, which was the subject of a recent Architectural Digest cover story.

Other envy-inspiring features include a chandelier crafted from 20,000 pieces of hand-cut Swarovski crystal, a full-size indoor basketball court that's illuminated by a massive skylight, a retro yellow lounge filled with ostrich skin-clad furniture, and Drake's favorite space: a 3,200-square-foot master-bedroom suite outfitted with a 4,000 tub carved from black marble and 1,100 square feet of covered terraces.

“It’s overwhelming high luxury," Drake said of his so-called "Embassy." "That message is delivered through the size of the rooms and the materials and details of the floors and the ceilings. I wanted to make sure people can see the work I’ve put in over the years reflected from every vantage point.”

Yes sir, indeed.