Dua Lipa Releases ‘Live From Mexico’ Concert Film For Free On YouTube

The pop superstar dropped her full-length “Radical Optimism Tour” finale concert film for free on her official YouTube channel.

(Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ABA)

Dua Lipa recently surprised fans by releasing her full-length concert film, Dua Lipa – Live From Mexico, entirely for free on YouTube.The documentary captures the final performance of her massive “Radical Optimism Tour,” offering viewers a front-row seat to the culmination of a two-year global journey that spanned 92 shows.

Dua Lipa – Live From Mexico blends high-energy live tracks from her latest studio album, Radical Optimism, with intimate, behind-the-scenes monologues. In the documentary-style segments, Lipa shares bittersweet reflections on the realities of touring and the raw adrenaline of performing for stadium-sized crowds.

Alongside the requisite visual spectacle, the film’s setlist features explosive, full-length live renditions of the Grammy winner’s career-defining hits, including “Levitating,” “Break My Heart,” and “One Kiss,” as well as a massive crowd-sing-along of her breakout track, “Be the One.”

The two-hour film showcases 21 tracks, including a duet with Maná’s Fher Olvera of the band’s classic 1992 hit “Oye Mi Amor.” Throughout the tour, Dua Lipa notably performed covers and duets in the local language to honor each city. She ultimately performed in nine different languages, including Spanish, Italian, French, Czech, Dutch, German, Portuguese, and Albanian.

“This was my idea. It came about purely because I had done a song for the American Country Music Awards with Chris Stapleton, and it was so much fun that I proposed it to the band and to the team: How fun would it be if every night we do a different song?” Lipa previously said of the covers idea, per Rolling Stone. “And everyone was like, well that’s quite ambitious.”

The release marks a growing trend of major musical artists bypassing traditional streaming platforms to offer premium concert content directly to fans. Dua Lipa – Live From Mexico is available to stream now on the singer’s official YouTube channel. Watch the full documentary below.