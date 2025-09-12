Dua Lipa Showcases New iPhone 17 Pro Camera With Behind-The-Scenes Concert Video

Lipa stars in an Apple video featuring exclusive footage of her “Radical Optimism” tour that was shot on the iPhone 17 Pro.

(Samir Hussein/Getty Images for Dua Lipa)

Apple made major news earlier this week when it unveiled the new iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone Air and upgrades to the Airpods Pro and Apple Watch. And now the tech megabrand is teaming up with pop superstar Dua Lipa for a new “Shot On iPhone” campaign.

Lipa partnered with Apple for a new video, which was filmed on the iPhone 17 Pro, that offers a behind-the-scenes look at Lipa’s Radical Optimism Tour. The slickly produced clip begins with Lipa waking up and getting ready the morning of a concert before heading to soundcheck at the stadium. Then the video showcases vibrant concert footage of her singing and dancing onstage, flexing the new phone’s newly improved zoom capabilities and upgraded video quality.

Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, said in a statement about the new phone, “iPhone 17 Pro is by far the most powerful iPhone we’ve ever made, with a stunning new design rebuilt from the inside out to maximize performance and deliver an enormous leap in battery life. With three 48MP Fusion cameras, a new Center Stage front camera experience, and pro-level video features, the creative opportunities are endless. iPhone 17 Pro sets a new standard for the smartphone industry and is a massive upgrade for our most demanding users.” Watch Lipa’s video below.