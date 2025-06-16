Dua Lipa & Sister Rina Inspire New Meme Coin After Their Bikini Photo Goes Viral

“Dual Lipas.”

(Kate Green/Getty Images for Gucci)

Like Serena and Venus or Gigi and Bella, there may be a new sibling set for pop culture obsessives to enthusiastically follow. It wouldn’t be fair to say that Dua Lipa’s younger sister, Rina, is an overnight sensation—the rising 24-year-old actress and model already boasts a sizable Instagram following exceeding 850,000.

However, as OutKick points out, a selfie showing the two sisters posing shoulder-to-shoulder in black bikini tops has catapulted Rina into the digital spotlight. The image was originally published in late-May as part of the “Physical” singer’s vacay photo dump, but it went truly viral after the celeb-celebrating X account @jumptrailers extracted and reposted the selfie. That X post has garnered some 37.2 million views, 35,000 likes, 9,800 bookmarks, 3,600 reposts and hundreds of (mostly) adoring comments.

Dua Lipa and Rina Lipa pic.twitter.com/RCVU9ZSmzK — JumpTrailers (@JumpTrailers) June 6, 2025

One clever commenter coined a name for the powerful duo: “Dual Lipas.” Another asked, “How can we bring this to crypto?” which evidently spurred someone else to create DUALLIPA meme coin on pump.fun, a Solana blockchain-based cryptocurrency launchpad that allows users to create and trade tokens. At the time of publication, DUALLIPA coin had reached a market cap of $4,412.

This of course isn’t the first time that Rina has been seen on her older sister’s feed. The dance pop sensation previously penned a sweet caption to her “built-in best friend” for Rina’s birthday on May 14.

“I honestly don’t know how I got so lucky to have you in my life,” she wrote. “Wherever you go, you light up the room and everyone in it. You wild, hilarious, smart, brilliant, kind, sweet, full of life little thing!!! It seems like a party follows wherever you are!!!”

Rina’s newfound fame came right before Dua confirmed her engagement to Callum Turner, whom she first started seeing in 2024. The first photos of what appeared to Lupa’s engagement ring surfaced in early 2025, but she made it official in a new interview with British Vogue, telling the publication, “Yeah, we’re engaged.”

Something tells us that Rina will be the maid of honor. Check out some of her standout Instagrams below: