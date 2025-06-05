Dua Lipa’s ‘Service95 Book Club’ Is Heading To Spotify

The book-loving pop superstar will now interview her favorite authors on the streaming giant.

(Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Dua Lipa will soon dishing out literary picks on the world’s most popular audio streaming service. Beginning June 10, Spotify will begin broadcasting episodes of the “One Kiss” singer’s Service95 Book Club podcast, described on its website as “a space to enjoy all things literary, including Dua’s Monthly Reads and exclusive Q&As between her and the authors, plus the best new book releases, reading recommendations from our team and more ways for you to read the world differently.”

“It’s a genuine thrill to welcome Dua Lipa and the Service95 Book Club to Spotify,” said Roshni Radia, Audiobooks Editor at Spotify, per Deadline. “Dua’s unique style and clear passion for literature make this a perfect fit for us, and it really showcases the full ecosystem of creative talent on Spotify. We’re excited to see fans of Dua’s music fall in love with this interview series, and then go on to discover new authors whose audiobooks they can listen to right there on Spotify too.”

“For me, one of the best things about reading is getting to chat with my friends about the book that’s just blown my mind,” added Lipa. “But surely the ultimate fantasy would be to have the author in the room there with us, answering all our questions about the incredible world they’ve created. Well, I get to live out my fantasy with the Service95 Book Club podcast, where in each episode I share a book I love and I’m joined by the author themselves. As someone who really is obsessed by books, it’s a dream come true.”

First launched in May 2023, Service95 Book Club aims to “represent diverse global voices, telling powerful stories spanning fiction, memoir and manifesto.” Among the most popular author interviews on YouTube include those with Olga Tokarczuk (Drive Your Plow Over the Bones of the Dead), Patti Smith (Just Kids), Hernan Diaz (Trust), Khaled Hosseini (A Thousand Splendid Suns) and Ocean Vuong (On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous).

While Lipa’s known best for singing on the mic, she’s becoming a prolific interviewer. Her other podcast, At Your Service, was launched in 2022 and already resides on Spotify, BBC Sounds, and Apple Podcasts. Her subjects there have included everyone from Apple CEO Tim Cook and comedian Trevor Noah to Elton John and Billie Eilish. Both At Your Service and Service95 Book Club are endeavors that fall under Lipa’s broader editorial platform, which is billed as a “cultural concierge” that delivers “insider recommendations and global stories featuring some of the world’s most compelling voices.”