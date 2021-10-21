‘Red Notice’: Watch Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds Trade Jokes and Punches In Action-Packed Trailer

The Rock, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds team for a major heist in Netflix’s first official trailer for “Red Notice.”

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is the good guy—sorta—and Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot are top-tier art thieves he reluctantly teams up with in this first official trailer for Netflix‘s Red Notice.

It’s a pretty powerful combination of action stars who can deliver a cheeky line or two, and based on Netflix’s synopsis, it looks like the plot of Red Notice seems tailor-made to fit the trio:

When an Interpol-issued Red Notice — the highest level warrant to hunt and capture the world’s most wanted— goes out, the FBI’s top profiler John Hartley (Dwayne Johnson) is on the case. His global pursuit finds him smack dab in the middle of a daring heist where he’s forced to partner with the world’s greatest art thief Nolan Booth (Ryan Reynolds) in order to catch the world’s most wanted art thief, “The Bishop” (Gal Gadot). The high-flying adventure that ensues takes the trio around the world, across the dance floor, trapped in a secluded prison, into the jungle and, worst of all for them, constantly into each other’s company.

James Bond-level action with double the arched eyebrows and cute quips found in Bond movies is a formula for fun. In the trailer alone, Johnson’s Hartley dodges a well-aimed missile and later he and Reynolds grapple as they soar through a window then hurtle toward a tile roof below—something that would kill anyone in real life but it’s just another day in action movies.

Netflix

Red Notice also stars Ritu Arya and Chris Diamantopoulos. The movie was directed and written by Rawson Marshall Thurber, the director behind Johnson’s actioners Central Intelligence and Skyscraper. It premieres November 12.