‘EA Sports UFC 6’: Alex Pereira & Max Holloway Cover New UFC Fightfest

Two covers were unveiled, showing EA’s commitment to their premiere fight game franchise.

(EA Sports)

Electronic Arts has officially lifted the curtain on EA Sports UFC 6, and the spotlight lands squarely on two of the most electrifying names to ever enter the Octagon, Alex Pereira and Max Holloway. The two-fisted franchise has always leaned into authenticity and attitude, and this latest cover reveal makes it clear thatUFC 6 is doubling down on both.

Fronting the Standard Edition is Alex Pereira, the stone-faced knockout artist who carved his name into history as a champion across two divisions. Known as “Poatan,” Pereira brings a chilling calm and devastating precision that translates perfectly to the digital cage.

Pereira is set to co-headline the historic UFC Freedom 250 card at the White House on June 14, moving up to heavyweight to face Ciryl Gane for the interim title. A win would make Pereira the first fighter in UFC history to win championships in three different weight classes

(EA Sports)

On the Ultimate Edition side, Max Holloway steps in with his signature pace and fearless style. “Blessed” has built a reputation on volume striking and relentless pressure, the kind of fighter who thrives in chaos and delivers unforgettable matches.

Featuring Holloway alongside Pereira feels like a deliberate contrast that captures the full spectrum of MMA, from surgical power to endless endurance, and hints that UFC 6 aims to give players more ways than ever to impose their will inside the cage.

Pre-orders for both editions of the game are available now and EA promises more info, including a trailer, to come soon.