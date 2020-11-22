Eddie Murphy's 'Coming 2 America' Moves Amazon Release Date to 2021

Paramount Pictures

Changes big and small continue everywhere thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. One chronic problem—out of many—for Hollywood has been postponing or rescheduling big properties. The latest: Coming 2 America, the sequel to Eddie Murphy's and Arsenio Hall's 1988 classic fish-out-of-water comedy, Coming To America.

The sequel is going to streaming after Paramount's October sale of the movie to Amazon Studios. It was originally going to premiere on December 18, 2020, but it has been moved to March.

In a statement, Amazon stated that it plans to make the movie available in "over 240 countries and territories."

"Coming to Americawas a cultural phenomenon that is one of the most loved and celebrated comedies of all time," said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios.



"Thanks to Eddie Murphy's comedic genius along with the brilliant filmmakers, writers and fabulous cast, we couldn’t be more excited to celebrate this new adventure. We know audiences around the world will fall in love with this hilarious, joyful movie that will surely become a timeless favorite."

Coming 2 America continues the tale of Murphy's Akeem Joffer, who in the movie becomes the new king of his fictional home country Zamunda. According to the IMDB synopsis, he then finds out that "he has a long-lost son in the United States and must return to America to meet the unlikely heir to the throne of Zamunda."

Amazon Studios will release Coming 2 America on March 5, 2021.