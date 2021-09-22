September 22, 2021

Eddie Murphy Signs 3-Movie Deal with Amazon Studios

The deal comes after Murphy's "Coming 2 America" became the top-streaming movie of 2021.
Eddie Murphy is following up the success of Amazon Prime's Coming 2 America by signing a three-movie and first-look film deal with Amazon Studios. 

Under the new deal, Murphy will star in three films for the streaming giant and develop original film projects for both Amazon Prime Video and Amazon Studios with the potential for Murphy to star.

The deal builds on Murphy’s relationship with Amazon Studios on the heels of the strong success of Coming 2 America, his sequel to the 1988 comedy classic Coming To America

In the wake of its March 5 release on Prime Video, Amazon crowed that Coming 2 America "was the #1 streamed movie of the weekend, with the #1 opening weekend of any other streaming movie in 2021 to date, and #1 opening weekend of any streaming movie in the past 12 months (post-COVID theater closures), per third party Screen Engine/ASI’s weekly PostVODTM ranking."

Murphy, a stand-up comedy icon who raked in millions with the Beverly Hills Cop franchise and other hit movies, will also produce and star in Netflix’s Beverly Hills Cop 4 and star opposite Jonah Hill in a Kenya Barris-directed comedy for Netflix. 

Due to his stacked schedule, Murphy had to pass on his planned role in the long-awaited Twins sequel Triplets opposite Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny Devito. Tracy Morgan will now portray the duo's surprise third sibling.  

