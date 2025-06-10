‘Eddington’ Trailer: Joaquin Phoenix & Pedro Pacal Face Off In Ari Aster’s Pandemic-Era A24 Western

Directed by the filmmaker behind “Midsommar” and “Hereditary,” it co-stars Emma Stone, Austin Butler and Luke Grimes of “Yellowstone.”

(A24)

A small New Mexico town becomes a powder keg of political and cultural division in A24 and Ari Aster’s darkly comedic Western, Eddington. Following its divisive premiere at the Cannes Film Festival last month, a new trailer offers a deeper look into the brewing conflict between two formidable figures: Sheriff Joe Cross, played by Joaquin Phoenix, and Mayor Ted Garcia, portrayed by Pedro Pascal.

The film reunites Phoenix with director Ari Aster—best known for his indie horror hits Midsommar and Hereditary— after 2023’s surreal Beau Is Afraid. Phoenix’s Sheriff Cross stands in stark opposition to Pascal’s Mayor Garcia, representing the fractured ideologies tearing through the titular town during the 2020 pandemic. What unfolds is an ugly power struggle that pits neighbor against neighbor, mirroring the broader national upheaval of that era that was inflamed by social media, conspiracy theories, fake news and political ads, fueling distrust amidst the ongoing crisis.

With society on edge, the clash between the dangerously ambitious Sheriff Cross and the charismatic Mayor Garcia sets up a showdown between the two men. Their ideological battle amplifies existing small town tensions and paranoia, culminating in an explosive confrontation during Garcia’s re-election campaign. Aster’s fourth feature as writer and director boasts a stacked ensemble cast surrounding Pascal and Phoenix. Luke Grimes, known for Yellowstone, appears as one of Sheriff Cross’s officers. The film also features Austin Butler, Emma Stone, Deirdre O’Connell, Michael Ward, Amélie Hoeferle, Clifton Collins Jr., and William Belleau. Eddington hits theaters on July 18. Watch the trailer below.