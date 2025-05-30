‘Elden Ring Nightreign’ Drops Final Trailer Before Game Launch

Get an advance look at the wild new expansion of the Elden Ring Universe.

Credit: Namco Bandai

FromSoftware has long captivated fans with excellent gameplay and graphics with hit titles like Dark Souls, Bloodborne and Elden Ring. Now they’re punching out the Elden Ring universe with Elden Ring Nightreign, an immersive co-op game that’s set to deliver a vibrant new multiplayer PvE experience.

The fantasy is ratcheted up, the difficulty is undeniable but, this time, it’s a burden to be shared among three friends. Elden Ring Nightreign debuts on May 30th on Playstation, Xbox and PC. Forming a team by choosing among the eight character classes is your best bet, but if the trailer isn’t enough, you can always check out a livestream where guest streamers and veteran content creators show down in an eight-team competition they’re affectionately calling The Night Hunt.

The trailer drop comes on the heels of news about A24’s live-action movie adaptation of Elden Ring, which was launched in 2022 and built a reputation for an expansive open world setting and impressively intricate lore, thanks to it being co-written by Game of Thrones author George R. R. Martin, who will produce the big screen reimagining. Casting has yet to be announced, but Alex Garland (Ex Machina, Civil War) is reportedly set to helm the film. While we await more updates about the movie adaptation, check out the new game’s final trailer below.