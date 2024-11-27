Elevate Your Holiday Gift List With These Tech Favorites

From HD TVs and Ray-Ban smart glasses to flying drones and the latest PS5, these cutting-edge tech gifts can’t miss.

(Sonos)

It’s that magical time of year when you spend way too much time wracking your brain trying to figure out the perfect gift. It’s a chore as old and troublesome as St. Nick himself, and probably older. Maxim is here to do the heavy lifting, however, and offer you some creative ideas to gift that #tech and #gearhead in your life—from those annoying early adopters who seemly have every gadget under the sun to the partner, friend or sibling who just needs to upgrade their basic headphone game. Heck, maybe you need to figure out the perfect gift for yourself—it’s been a tough year, you’ve earned it! Here are a dozen tech and gadget options to choose from, from art-stocked HD TVs and Ray-Ban smart glasses to flying drones and the latest PS5, these cutting-edge tech gifts can’t miss.

TCL NXTFRAME Art Library TV

(TCL)

Arguably the biggest blight with large televisions in the living room is that when they’re going unused, they’re an eyesore. TCL solves that issue with their new NXTFRAME TV – a gorgeous, high-definition QLED 4K display that comes pre-licensed with a near endless collection of priceless artwork. This means when you have guests over for a little dinner party, or even just alone in your house you can convert the giant screen—sizes come in 55”, 65” 75” and mammoth 85” options—into a Louvre museum wall. Set it to scroll and the TCL NXTFRAME can surprise you with new art every time you walk in the room. And with its wood magnetic frame, off-white bezel, matte anti-reflective screen to better display without glare, the NXTFRAME looks like art even when its turned off. Plus its easy-to-mount flush mount wall bracket and ultra-slim design (only 1.1” deep, 1.2” for 85”) allows the NXTFRAME to elegantly blend into the wall.

Most critically, the bright QLED screen creates images as crystal clear as Bora Bora water, whether that be watching TV or the paintings, photographs, drawings and street art pre-loaded on TCL’s Art Library. Or use your own personal photo collection — or even utilize the NXTFRAME’s revolutionary AI Art option that literally creates new unique pieces after you complete a short survey to personally curate an experience customized precisely to your whims and preferences.

The NXTFRAME TV is TCL’s halo model, meaning it comes loaded with tech goodies like Dolby Atmos, DTS:X and DTS Virtual:X, along with Enhanced Dialogue Mode, HDR ULTRA with Dolby Vision IQ for boosted contrast and High Brightness+ LED backlight for brighter images regardless of ambient light. It also uses TCL’s expertise in gaming to offer world-class refresh rates (120Hz / 144Hz), game-playing tech (Game Accelerator 240 with Auto Game Mode and AMD FreeSync Premium) and motion enhancement technologies that also benefit sporting events and quick twitch action flicks.

If you don’t want to mount your NXTFRAME on the wall, you can finish the look with the easel-style Movable Floor Stand. The Stand includes detachable wheels so you can easily move your NXTFRAME anywhere in your home. There’s also an even more premier Pro series that ups the sound performance factor via a new “Audio by Bang & Olufsen” partnership. Utilizing the world-renowned audio tuning and sound design of B&O engineering, the NXTFRAME Pro boasts a wireless 3.1.2 sound bar and subwoofer co-engineered by TCL and Bang & Olufsen’s acoustic teams, plus B&O’s proprietary BeoSonic interface to easily refine and customize sound preferences and levels.

Lastly audio and video connectivity is a breeze via Bluetooth and three HDMI inputs, including one eARC. Blazing Wi-Fi 5 enables fast high-speed internet connection with Apple AirPlay 2 and Google TV Smart OS with hands-free voice control, as well as compatibility with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple HomeKit. This makes the NXTFRAME not only a top-of-the-line option, but also a great value to upgrade your audio and video viewing experience. From $1,499 to $4,999. —Nicolas Stecher

Sonos Arc Ultra Ultimate Immersive Set with Sub 4 Subwoofer + Era 300 Speakers

(Sonos)

Sonos cornered the market on holistic home audio systems that easily connect, seamlessly playing music in every room of your house without making you feel like you ate too much lead paint as a kid. If you’re already part of the Sonos community and you’re looking to level up your home theater, or if you’re just diving into the world of premium sound for the first time, the Premium Arc Ultra Set is the most comprehensive option available in the Sonosphere.

This sound system is filled out by the latest Sub 4 Sonos Subwoofer oozing deep, rolling bass that instantly and dramatically upshifts home systems. Once you enjoy a proper setup you’ll realize all the subs you were missing in key sequences, transforming flicks like Sicario from a simple TV experience into a fully immersive hellscape, the low-flying rumbles augmenting the onscreen terror. You also get a pair of Sonos Era 300 speakers to handle mid-range duties, adding spatial 3D to the system if properly placed.

The real showstopper, however, is Sonos’ Arc Ultra soundbar, widely regarded as one of the best smart soundbars on the market. Equipped with Dolby Atmos 3D sound, the Arc delivers a truly immersive cinematic experience with crisp dialogue and rich mid-levels that envelops you from all directions. Its ultra-wide design and advanced software elevates the entire home theater experience, basically dropping you into Benicio Del Toro’s pocket as he hunts Fausto Alarcón (is it too obvious we just rewatched Sicario?). Its also powerful and sharp enough to expertly fuel a house party like a pro DJ.

The Premium Arc Set is fully controllable via the Sonos app or Apple AirPlay 2, and offers voice command functionality through a variety of devices, including Sonos One, Sonos Beam, Google Home, Amazon Echo and more, making it as intuitive to operate as it is impressive to your earholes. Whether you’re upgrading your current system or just stepping into the world of Sonos for the first time, the Arc Ultra Ultimate Immersive Set ensures a top-level, future-proofed audio experience. $2,561 —N.S.

Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses

(Ray-Ban)

When smart glasses first dropped a couple years back they were pretty much universally mocked because of how damn goofy they looked. Well, now purveyors of timeless optic cool Ray-Ban have thrown their hat in the game, teaming up with Meta for their take on the Smart Glasses category. Wrapping the technology in three of Ray-Ban’s most iconic models — Wayfarer, Headliner and Skyler — the Ray-Ban Meta glasses feature hi-res cameras to capture both photos and video, and open-ear speakers for listening to music or taking calls while still hearing the world around you. This makes them pretty handy if you want to record an event without having to keep your iPhone out, freeing up your hands and just allowing you to turn your head to capture all the action. You can also use the cameras to make video calls via WhatsApp or Messenger, sharing your POV with friends, or quickly scan QR codes and phone numbers.

Arguably the most futuristic feature is the Meta AI capability, which opens up an infinite world of possibilities: ask Meta AI to remember where you parked at the mall, to make gift suggestions, offer recipe ideas when combing the supermarket, and more. Plus they’re continually adding new AI features, promising your Ray-Ban Metas will soon be able to translate speech in real-time, so if you’re talking to someone speaking Spanish, French or Italian, you’ll instantly hear the English translation through the speakers.

Aesthetically there’s a spectrum of both colors and lenses to choose from, creating a pretty wide swathe of options to craft a unique look — including clear, tinted, polarized or transition lenses, plus new colors like Shiny Caramel, Shiny Jeans and Shiny Warm Stone. Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses also work seamlessly with most major audio apps (e.g. Spotify, Amazon Music, Audible, iHeart) so you can easily listen to your favorite playlists, podcasts and audio books on the go. Better yet, Ray-Ban’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are now officially live, saving you 20% on all Ray-Ban Meta styles until December 2. $240+ —N.S.

Lectric XPedition 2.0 Utility e-Bike

(Lectric)

There are very few things we’ve recently found more useful in life than a capable electric utility bike (e-uBike maybe?). If you have a kid they’re a no-brainer, as with the extended rear axle and optional child seat(s) you can usually fit up to two young ones, allowing you to bypass the life-sucking gridlock of school pickup/drop-off traffic. Or just any excuse to carry the kids around, electric utility bikes allow you to circumvent traffic while burning some calories, all while still offering electric motor assistance should your thighs wane somewhere en route.

But even if you’re blessed to be single, e-uBikes are perfect for trips to the farmers market, grocery shopping, or really any errand within a couple mile radius from your home. These things are a godsend. Plus with all the extra optional accessories you can customize an e-uBike to fit your precise needs (e.g. frame bags, lockboxes, baskets, running boards, improved headlamps, etc.).

The Lectric XPedition 2.0 is an excellent example of an e-uBike as it provides great utility with its powerful 750W motor, 450-pound payload and 28 mph top speed. Throw in the optional dual long-range battery (+$600) and you get up to 170 miles of range between charges (60-miles with single battery, 120 with standard dual). The recently updated 2.0 model gets a bunch of enhancements from the debut version, including a longer rear frame for more cargo, both cadence and torque sensors, and a Shimano 8-speed drivetrain. Unlike may more industrial e-uBikes, the XPedition 2.0 offers surprising comfort even on bumpy roads thanks to an improved 50mm adjustable front suspension fork, fat tires and optional seat post suspension with 40-mm of travel (+$89). The XPedition 2.0 is also lighter than many cargo bikes that can be a pain to haul around, especially if you don’t live on a ground floor.

Major props to the ultra bright full color LED screen that displays all critical data clearly without fuss. We’ve tested many eBikes with way too many options and technical wizardry, but the nice thing about Lectric is it keeps things super simple. If you’re a #gearhead there certainly are more complicated eBikes with more tech options, superfluous digital pomp, apps, etc., but if you’re a Luddite like us, dollar-for-dollar the Lectric XPedition 2.0 is a top utility bike option. $1,399 —N.S.

Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

(Sony)

PlayStation has upped the ante for gaming consoles with the introduction of the new PS5 Pro. Reigning as the most powerful PlayStation ever made, the PS5 Pro upgrades the GPU to enable 45% faster rendering, advanced ray-tracing that doubles the speed of the original PS5 and AI-driven upscaling, allowing what Sony calls PlayStation Super Spectral Resolution (PSSR) that makes old and new games alike look better than ever.

Sony has also gone through their back catalog of first-party games and enhanced them to take advantage of the PS5 Pro’s extra horsepower. That means legendary titles like The Last of Us, Gran Turismo 7, God of War Ragnarok and Marvel’s Spider-Man (among many others) are all already primed to look their best on the PS5 Pro. Sony’s huge library of backward compatible PS4 games will also see improvements when played on this new Pro hardware.

The writing is on the wall that this console represents the future so third-party games have also gotten in on the action with titles like Call of Duty Black Ops 6, Baldur’s Gate 3 and EA Sports Football Club 25 already receiving the enhanced treatment. Most importantly, everyone can expect future titles to take advantage of the PS5 Pro’s superior graphic abilities as indications are that Rockstar’s insanely anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6 will be a lock to take advantage of the PS5 Pro hardware.

If being on the cutting edge of gaming isn’t enough, Sony is also offering an ultra-limited edition version of the PS5 Pro that’s skinned to look like the original PSX console. It’s an amazing, retro collectible edition that’s guaranteed to be hard to find this holiday but is sure to warm the heart of any long-time gamers who love both nostalgia and performance. $699 —John Sciarrino

DJI Mavic 3 Pro

(DJI)

Whether they’re a novice or experienced drone pilot, The DJI Mavic 3 Pro is an extraordinary gift for anyone passionate about RC aviation, photography, videography, or exploring the world from new perspectives. Featuring a triple-camera system that melds a 4/3 CMOS Hasselblad camera and two different telephoto lenses that, when combined, enables stunning image quality and versatile shooting options. Excelling at shooting everything from sprawling landscapes to intricate details from afar, the Mavic 3 Pro empowers users to take their creativity to new heights, literally. Its ability to shoot in 5.1K resolution ensures breathtaking footage with professional-grade sharpness and color accuracy.

Reigning at the top of DJI’s extensive lineup, the Mavic 3 Pro boasts an insane amount of tech that puts it a cut above the rest without making it overly hefty or large. The drone features omnidirectional obstacle sensing, which provides a safer and more reliable flying experience, even in complex environments, though fliers will still have to worry about pesky trees. Its advanced intelligent flight modes, like MasterShots and ActiveTrack, make it easier than ever for users of all skill levels to fly high and capture cinematic footage. Combined with an impressive flight time of up to 43 minutes, the Mavic 3 Pro allows for extended exploration and creativity in the air, making it an ideal gift for adventurers and storytellers alike.

Beyond its technical capabilities, the Mavic 3 Pro is a gift that delivers a unique experience. Hearing the props spin up to speed and seeing the glow of the viewfinder remote control conjures those unique, kid-on-Christmas morning vibes. It’s a mix of awe and possibility with a drone that can explore landscapes and create content that would otherwise be impossible to achieve. The Mavic 3 Pro’s compact and portable design ensures it’s always ready for the next adventure, whether that’s a family vacation, a hike through nature, or a professional project, and it’s sure to be a gift not soon forgotten. $2,199 —J.S.

Eight Sleep Pod 4

(Eight Sleep)

The Eight Sleep Pod 4 offers unparalleled customization and comfort, elevating the sleep experience to new heights. Its unique dual-zone temperature control allows each side of the bed to be set independently, catering to couples with differing sleep preferences. This dynamic system doesn’t just maintain a set temperature but adapts throughout the night, ensuring the sleepers remains comfortable even as their body temperature changes. For anyone who struggles with overheating or feeling too cold at night, the Pod 4 provides a solution tailored to their exact needs.

Beyond comfort, the Eight Sleep Pod 4 stands out as a cutting-edge health and wellness tool. It’s equipped with advanced sleep tracking technology that monitors heart rate, heart rate variability (HRV), sleep stages, and other metrics to deliver a comprehensive view of the user’s sleep quality. This detailed feedback, displayed on the Pod 4’s companion app, empowers users to make informed adjustments to their routines, helping them optimize their sleep habits. For fitness enthusiasts, tech-savvy individuals, or anyone committed to improving their well-being, the Pod 4 offers the gift of better sleep and, by extension, a better quality of life.

Finally, the Eight Sleep Pod 4 adds a layer of luxury and comfort to any bed setup. Its sleek design fits seamlessly into modern decor with the Hub element disguised like a piece of audio equipment and, most importantly, adapts to anyone’s existing mattress. Whether connecting to other devices, setting wake-up alarms, or using advanced features like the GentleRise technology, the Pod 4 is a game-changer and anyone lucky enough to get one this holiday will enjoy better sleep for years to come. $2,649 —J.S.

Apple MacBook Pro With M4

(Apple)

Apple’s latest laptop features their most powerful homegrown Apple Silicon yet, the M4 chip. The MacBook Pro with M4 represents the top tier of Apple’s portable computer offerings and packs an unparalleled amount of power into an impossibly small form factor that makes it the go-to choice of creative professionals everywhere. Beyond the sheer power of M4, the new MBP also features a solid array of connectivity ports, enhanced six-speaker sound, an eye popping liquid retina XDR display with a must-have nano-texture display option that’s a gamechanger for reducing glare and reflections.

While creative professionals will find these MacBook Pros more than capable of handling load-heavy tasks like video transcoding and editing enormous image files, Apple is pushing them to be more versatile than ever and that means, potentially for the first time ever, a MacBook Pro can hang in the gaming arena with dedicated gaming laptops. The MBP with M4 can push high-res, high-framerate, ray-traced gaming and Apple’s current courtship of AAA game studios along with their subscription-based Apple Arcade means there’s no shortage of core gaming content to play on a MacBook Pro.

Coming in 14” and 16” sizes with options for space black or silver finishes, the MacBook Pro is insanely configurable and can be spec’d out to be tailor-made to anyone’s needs. In fact, while the base models come in price-wise in a similar range to a punched out iPhone 16 Pro, those looking to build a future-proof version of the MacBook Pro can spec out a 16” model with M4 Max with nano-texture display, 128GB of Ram and 8TB SSD Hard Drive that comes in at a whopping $7,349, though that would probably be overkill for many mere mortals. Starting at $1,599 —J.S.

Insta360 X4

(Insta360)

iPhones and their camera arrays may have nullified the need for bulky DSLR cameras to take amazing photos and videos. But there are certain things an iPhone simply can’t do, like take 360 degree immersive photos and videos in the most rugged situations. This Insta360 X4 camera is the perfect gift for anyone who loves capturing their adventures, creating unique content, and experimenting with cutting-edge technology. Its 360 degree recording capabilities allow users to capture everything around them in stunning clarity, making it perfect for travel, sports, or everyday moments. Also unlike iPhones, the Insta360 X4 lets you choose your framing after filming, offering unmatched flexibility in editing. This means the recipient can create immersive videos, VR experiences, or even standard-format clips—all from a single shot.

The Insta360 X4 features powerful stabilization and an AI backbone of tools that make shooting professional-quality footage effortless. The FlowState Stabilization ensures smooth, shake-free videos, even during action-packed activities like biking or snowboarding. The AI editing tools, like Shot Lab, simplify the process of creating cinematic effects and dynamic transitions, allowing even beginners to produce polished content that can easily be shared on social media. The Insta360 X4 is designed with convenience and durability in mind. Its compact and rugged build allows it to be taken anywhere, from underwater excursions to to off-road mountain trails. With features like waterproofing, a coated outer shell and robust battery life, it’s a reliable companion for any journey and Insta360 makes a huge variety of mounting kits specifically for all manner of extreme sports and hobbies. No matter what the next adventure is, the X4 is ready to capture it. $499.99 —J.S.