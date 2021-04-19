Elizabeth Hurley Models 'Favorite Bikini' From Her Swimsuit Line

The skimpy cheetah-print look is firing up her followers.
Author:
Publish date:
Elizabeth Hurley 2

Elizabeth Hurley stunned two million Instagram followers with her favorite bikini from her eponymous beachwear brand. 

The 55-year-old Royals alum revealed that the below cheetah- print look from Elizabeth Hurley Beach is both her preferred two-piece and available now, writing, "My favourite bikini is FINALLY back in stock #VictoireBikini @elizabethhurleybeach."

Over 150,000 fans liked the post. Fellow blue-check-marked women chimed in with a flurry of "fire" emojis, while other commenters posted compliments including, "Damn, and "I'm speechless," as Yahoo notes. 

Hurley has rocked the "Victoire Bikini" before. In late January, the model and actress posed from an unspecified waterfront resort in India. 

"I’ve moved to India on Day 4 of my #pretendvacation and am at the heavenly @anandainthehimalayas where I’m being pampered into oblivion."

Though slightly less sensual in nature, that post topped 158,000 likes. But both were bested by this hot pink bikini snap, which broke 165,00 likes. 

Browse the full Elizabeth Hurley Beach collection here, and take a look at more of the ageless beauty's Instagram highlights below: 

